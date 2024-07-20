PAUL BURMEISTER (Olympics)

Paul Burmeister serves as a rowing and canoeing play-by-play announcer for the Paris Olympics, his fifth Olympics with NBCUniversal. Burmeister called water polo at the two previous Summer Olympics in Rio and Tokyo in 2016 and 2021. Burmeister has also served as a ski jumping play-by-play announcer for prior two Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and Beijing in 2018 and 2022.

Burmeister currently serves as a studio host and play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports across numerous properties. He serves as studio host during NBC Sports’ extensive coverage of the Tour de France and handles play-by-play for college football and college basketball.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Burmeister was a studio host and anchor with NFL Network for a decade, where he hosted NFL Total Access, NFL Gameday Scoreboard, Around the League Live, and NFL AM, providing fans with in-depth information and analysis during the season.

Prior to his time at NFL Network, Burmeister served as a sports anchor at NBC affiliate KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa from 2001-04. He began his broadcasting career in 1998 at KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Burmeister was a quarterback at the University of Iowa, where he was offensive captain and MVP of the 1993 Hawkeyes. Following his collegiate career, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent.

