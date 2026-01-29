PICABO STREET (Olympics)

Picabo Street, in her NBC Olympics debut, serves as a women’s hill reporter for the network’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Street has been a part of select NBC Sports’ Alpine World Cup presentations since 2023.

A three-time Olympian, she won the gold medal in super-G at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics and silver in downhill at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics. Street is also the 1996 downhill world champion, 1993 combined world silver medalist, and 1996 super-G world bronze medalist. Street retired from international competition after the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

