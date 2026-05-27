A’JA WILSON AND LAS VEGAS ACES VISIT GABBY WILLIAMS AND GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Pre-Game Coverage Begins with WNBA Showtime featuring Host LaChina Robinson with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and Analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller

Olivia Miles and Minnesota Lynx Visit Alyssa Thomas and Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on Monday Night on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 27, 2026 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 WNBA season continues this weekend with four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces visiting 2025 WNBA All-Star Gabby Williams and the Golden State Valkyries this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The next night, 2026 No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx visit six-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

WNBA Showtime will lead into both games, featuring host LaChina Robinson and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

ACES-VALKYRIES

In a battle for first place in the Western Conference, Wilson and the Aces (4-2) host Williams and the Valkyries (4-2) from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Aces and Valkyries are tied for first place in the West along with the Minnesota Lynx.

Wilson is off to yet another All-Star-level season, ranking second in the WNBA in scoring (24.8 PPG) while leading the league in blocks (2.3 BPG). Wilson scored a season-high 45 points in a win over the Connecticut Sun on May 15. The Aces also feature 2020 No. 4 overall pick Chennedy Carter, who ranks eighth in the WNBA in scoring (20.0 PPG).

The Valkyries are coming off a 27-point win over the Sun on Monday that saw Williams score a game-high 15 points. Golden State is also led by 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player Veronica Burton and three-time WNBA champion – and former Ace – Kiah Stokes.

NBC Sports’ Kate Scott (play-by-play), former DePaul basketball player Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call Aces-Valkyries.

Live coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 3:30 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

LYNX-MERCURY

Howard and the Lynx (4-2) host Thomas and the Mercury (2-5) from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Led by Miles and three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard, the Lynx have won four of their last five games, including double-digit wins over the Toronto Tempo and Chicago Sky. Miles is coming off a decorated collegiate career that saw her win Big 12 Player of the Year during her senior season at TCU and currently leads all rookies in scoring (15.0 PPG).

Thomas, coming off a 2025 season that saw her earn her third consecutive All-WNBA First Team and third WNBA All-Defensive First Team selections, is in her first season with the Mercury after spending the first 11 seasons of her career with the Sun. Phoenix also features four-time WNBA All-Star and 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Kahleah Copper as well as veteran and two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call Lynx-Mercury.

Live coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 10 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

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NBC’s coverage of the WNBA is led by coordinating producer Betsy Riley and director Jenny Glazer. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of WNBA Showtime is Alexa Maremaa. WNBA Showtime is directed by Kelly Atkinson.

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For NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule, click here.

Peacock will feature a dedicated WNBA Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. WNBA fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page, allowing fans to jump straight into the action. Later this season, the Catch up with Key Plays feature will be available for WNBA games in case fans are tuning in late.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

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