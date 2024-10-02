ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Makes NBC Sports Premier League Studio Debut in U.S. Alongside Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Earle

First-Place Liverpool Visit Crystal Palace this Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Everton v. Newcastle Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2024 – Aston Villa host Manchester United this Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Fifth-place Aston Villa drew Ipswich, 2-2, last weekend behind goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. Manchester United fell to Tottenham, 3-0, on Sunday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Villa Park.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 5, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Liverpool visiting Crystal Palace (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: West Ham v. Ipswich (USA Network, Universo), Arsenal v. Southampton (Peacock), Brentford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), Leicester City v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Manchester City v. Fulham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Newcastle visit Everton on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Goodison Park.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Aston Villa v. Manchester United (9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) and Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest (9 0a.m. ET on Peacock).

This week’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Tottenham at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who won eight Premier League titles. As part of a collaboration with Sky Sports, Neville will be contributing to NBC Sports’ PL coverage throughout the season from both the U.K. and NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Tottenham toppling Manchester United, Manchester City’s slip from the top spot, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 5 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 5 7:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 5 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 10 a.m. West Ham v. Ipswich USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 5 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 10 a.m. Brentford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 5 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Newcastle NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 5 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Oct. 6 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 6 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 6 9 a.m. Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sun., Oct. 6 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 6 11:30 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 6 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–