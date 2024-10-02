 Skip navigation
Thumbnail
PGA TOUR SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP AND DP WORLD TOUR ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINE GOLF CHANNEL’S LIVE EVENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM ICONIC TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC
SNF - Press Box.png
DALLAS COWBOYS VISIT FIRST-PLACE STEELERS IN STORIED INTERCONFERENCE RIVALRY IN WEEK 5 EDITION OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Published October 2, 2024 04:25 PM

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Makes NBC Sports Premier League Studio Debut in U.S. Alongside Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Earle

First-Place Liverpool Visit Crystal Palace this Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Everton v. Newcastle Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 2, 2024 – Aston Villa host Manchester United this Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Fifth-place Aston Villa drew Ipswich, 2-2, last weekend behind goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. Manchester United fell to Tottenham, 3-0, on Sunday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Villa Park.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 5, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Liverpool visiting Crystal Palace (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: West Ham v. Ipswich (USA Network, Universo), Arsenal v. Southampton (Peacock), Brentford v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), Leicester City v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Manchester City v. Fulham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Newcastle visit Everton on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Goodison Park.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Aston Villa v. Manchester United (9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) and Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest (9 0a.m. ET on Peacock).

This week’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Tottenham at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who won eight Premier League titles. As part of a collaboration with Sky Sports, Neville will be contributing to NBC Sports’ PL coverage throughout the season from both the U.K. and NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Tottenham toppling Manchester United, Manchester City’s slip from the top spot, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatform
Sat., Oct. 57 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sat., Oct. 57:30 a.m.Crystal Palace v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Oct. 59:30 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 510 a.m.West Ham v. IpswichUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Oct. 510 a.m.Arsenal v. SouthamptonPeacock
Sat., Oct. 510 a.m.Brentford v. Wolverhampton WanderersPeacock
Sat., Oct. 510 a.m.Leicester City v. BournemouthPeacock
Sat., Oct. 510 a.m.Manchester City v. FulhamPeacock
Sat., Oct. 510 a.m.Goal RushPeacock
Sat., Oct. 5NoonPremier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 512:30 p.m.Everton v. NewcastleNBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Oct. 52:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Sun., Oct. 68 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network, Peacock
Sun., Oct. 69 a.m.Aston Villa v. Manchester UnitedUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Oct. 69 a.m.Chelsea v. Nottingham ForestPeacock
Sun., Oct. 611 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sun., Oct. 611:30 a.m.Brighton & Hove Albion v. TottenhamUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Oct. 61:30 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network

–NBC SPORTS–