COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS FREE STREAMING OF THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES

DALLAS — Aug. 26, 2024 – Service members and honorably discharged Veterans can enjoy free access to stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com thanks to a collaboration with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal.

The Paralympic Games take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris.

More than 1,500 hours of live coverage will be available to U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans, including all 22 Paralympic sports; medal events; select practice and warm-ups; recaps; highlights; interviews and more.

“The Exchange is excited to give service members and their families the opportunity to cheer on Team USA in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s collaboration with Comcast NBCUniversal in bringing the Paris Paralympics to those who serve is invaluable, and we can’t wait to celebrate Team USA.”

Service members can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCParalympics.com (desktop) and the NBC Sports App (U.S. only) and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

“It’s a privilege to help ensure the military community enjoys unprecedented coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “This collaboration with the Exchange reflects our commitment to veterans, service members, and military families as we all rally behind Team USA.”

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access. Authorized providers have partnered with the Exchange on technical solutions to allow streaming on U.S. military installations in OCONUS. They include: 101 GLOBAL, Allied Telesis, Americable, Babtel, Basefix, Boingo, DHI/TravelWiFi, DSN, LG Uplus, Mediatti Broadband, Solutions by STC, Telecom Italia, TKS and US Wicom.

Additional information is available at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/fullpage/static-content/specialty-pages/olympics2024.

For more information on how to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, click here.

--

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.ShopMyExchange.com/ or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

###

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

—PARIS PARALYMPICS—