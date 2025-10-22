FINAL RACE TO DETERMINE NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP 4 DRIVERS FROM MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 26, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS ALYSA LIU AND MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 GRAND PRIX CHINA LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NOTES & QUOTES FROM DEBUT OF NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF NBA TIP-OFF ON NBC AND PEACOCK
MAKING TEAM USA PRESENTED BY XFINITY RETURNS IN 2025, HIGHLIGHTING ATHLETE JOURNEYS ON THE ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES MILAN CORTINA 2026

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS ALYSA LIU AND MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 GRAND PRIX CHINA LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NOTES & QUOTES FROM DEBUT OF NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF NBA TIP-OFF ON NBC AND PEACOCK
MAKING TEAM USA PRESENTED BY XFINITY RETURNS IN 2025, HIGHLIGHTING ATHLETE JOURNEYS ON THE ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES MILAN CORTINA 2026

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 4, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
FINAL RACE TO DETERMINE NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP 4 DRIVERS FROM MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 26, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

Published October 22, 2025 11:13 AM

Penultimate Race of the Season Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Pre-Race Coverage on NBC and Peacock Begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call Race

Final Two Drivers to Earn Their Way to Join Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe in Championship 4

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 22, 2025 – Only one race left to determine the final two drivers in the Championship 4! The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue on NBC and Peacock with the final race of the Round of 8 – and penultimate race of the season – with the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., this Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live pre-race coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

The final Round of 8 playoff race, this Sunday’s contest will see the final two drivers earn their way to the Championship 4 at the final race in Phoenix on Nov. 2 alongside Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe. Hamlin won the opening Round of 8 playoff race in Las Vegas earlier this month, while Briscoe won at Talladega last week to join him. This is the second of the three final races of the Cup Series Playoffs, all of which are on NBC and Peacock.

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson make up the remaining two drivers above the cutoff line who have yet to punch their ticket to Phoenix. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 2023 champion Ryan Blaney still find themselves below the cutoff line with only one race left before the Championship. Blaney is the back-to-back defending champion of this race.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 1997, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Marty Snider will host post-race coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, with Diffey, Burton, Letarte, Coon, Burns, and Kligerman joining for pre-race coverage.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 8 STANDINGS

Pos.
Driver
Points
1.
Denny Hamlin
*
2.
Chase Briscoe
*
3.
Christopher Bell
+37
4.
Kyle Larson
+36
ON THE BUBBLE
5.
William Byron
-36
6.
Joey Logano
-38
7.
Ryan Blaney
-47
8.
Chase Elliott
-62

*Clinched Championship 4 appearance

This week’s broadcast will shine a light on Hendrick Motorsports and co-owner Jeff Gordon. Gordon, a four-time Cup Series champion, famously won at Martinsville in 2015 to propel himself to the Championship 4 in what would be the final win of his NASCAR career.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play-by-Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
  • Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO TEAM

  • Host: Marty Snider
  • Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC
  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Date
Coverage
Platform
Time (ET)
Sat., Oct. 25
Qualifying
truTV
4:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 26
Countdown to Green
NBC, Peacock
1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series – Xfinity 500
NBC, Peacock
2 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--