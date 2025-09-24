 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Cortina Logo.png
SAVANNAH GUTHRIE AND TERRY GANNON TO HOST NBCUNIVERSAL’S OPENING CEREMONY COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON FEB. 6, 2026
Ryder Cup Logo.png
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF GOLF’S 45th RYDER CUP BEGINS THIS WEEK FROM BETHPAGE BLACK COURSE IN NEW YORK ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Thumbnail
GOLF CHANNEL SURROUNDS THE 45TH RYDER CUP WITH 125-PLUS HOURS OF PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTED BY GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE RYDER CUP

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

Pressbox - PLKC
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA TO ORIGINATE FROM AT&T STADIUM AS COWBOYS HOST PACKERS IN RENEWAL OF HISTORIC RIVALRY ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Published September 24, 2025 09:58 AM

Full Football Night in America Team On-Site at AT&T Stadium, with Coverage Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

John Fanta to Make FNIA Debut Providing Updates and Highlights from Studio throughout Sunday’s Coverage

All-Pro Linebacker Micah Parsons Returns to Dallas for First Time since Offseason Trade to Packers

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 24, 2025 Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – will originate live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into Sunday Night Football as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys and Packers have met nine times in the postseason – second-most in NFL history. Sunday’s game also marks the return of All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to Dallas after he was traded to the Packers in August. Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent four seasons with the Cowboys, earning four Pro Bowl and two AP All-Pro selections. He has 1.5 sacks this season with the Packers.

Maria Taylor will host Sunday’s special edition of Football Night in America from AT&T Stadium alongside former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, NFL Insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

John Fanta, who recently joined NBC Sports, will make his Football Night in America debut this weekend, providing highlights and updates from the studio in Stamford, Conn.

Sunday’s Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show featuring Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson, and George Savaricas, will also be live from AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will call Packers-Cowboys on Sunday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game, will recap Sunday’s game. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

MASSIVE MATCHUPS ALL WEEKEND LONG -- LIVE ON NBC & PEACOCK:

RYDER CUP (U.S. VS. EUROPE), TOP 10 CLASH IN BIG TEN (NO. 6 OREGON VS. NO. 3 PENN STATE), PACKERS-COWBOYS ON SNF

NBC Sports is set to present a momentous weekend with three must-see events across NBC and Peacock. It begins with extensive live coverage of golf’s 45th Ryder Cup, the biennial international men’s golf competition, from the iconic Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., this Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, with over 100 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. On Saturday, Sept. 27, No. 3 Penn State host No. 6 Oregon in the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out Game – one of college football’s most storied traditions – in an AP-ranked Top 10 showdown with live coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The weekend’s action is capped with All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas after being traded last month to Green Bay when the Packers visit the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

-- Football Night in America --