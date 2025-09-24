FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA TO ORIGINATE FROM AT&T STADIUM AS COWBOYS HOST PACKERS IN RENEWAL OF HISTORIC RIVALRY ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Full Football Night in America Team On-Site at AT&T Stadium, with Coverage Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

John Fanta to Make FNIA Debut Providing Updates and Highlights from Studio throughout Sunday’s Coverage

All-Pro Linebacker Micah Parsons Returns to Dallas for First Time since Offseason Trade to Packers

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 24, 2025 – Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – will originate live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into Sunday Night Football as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys and Packers have met nine times in the postseason – second-most in NFL history. Sunday’s game also marks the return of All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to Dallas after he was traded to the Packers in August. Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent four seasons with the Cowboys, earning four Pro Bowl and two AP All-Pro selections. He has 1.5 sacks this season with the Packers.

Maria Taylor will host Sunday’s special edition of Football Night in America from AT&T Stadium alongside former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, NFL Insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

John Fanta, who recently joined NBC Sports, will make his Football Night in America debut this weekend, providing highlights and updates from the studio in Stamford, Conn.

Sunday’s Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show featuring Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson, and George Savaricas, will also be live from AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will call Packers-Cowboys on Sunday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game, will recap Sunday’s game. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

MASSIVE MATCHUPS ALL WEEKEND LONG -- LIVE ON NBC & PEACOCK :

RYDER CUP (U.S. VS. EUROPE), TOP 10 CLASH IN BIG TEN (NO. 6 OREGON VS. NO. 3 PENN STATE), PACKERS-COWBOYS ON SNF

NBC Sports is set to present a momentous weekend with three must-see events across NBC and Peacock. It begins with extensive live coverage of golf's 45th Ryder Cup, the biennial international men's golf competition, from the iconic Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., this Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, with over 100 hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. On Saturday, Sept. 27, No. 3 Penn State host No. 6 Oregon in the Nittany Lions' annual White Out Game – one of college football's most storied traditions – in an AP-ranked Top 10 showdown with live coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The weekend's action is capped with All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons' return to Dallas after being traded last month to Green Bay when the Packers visit the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

