GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TUESDAY, APRIL 1, AT 11 A.M. ET

Commentators Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 28, 2025 – Golf Central Live From The Masters analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley and host Rich Lerner will preview the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on a media conference call on Tuesday, April 1, at 11 a.m. ET .

NBC Sports will surround the 2025 Masters Tournament with Golf Central Live From The Masters on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, April 7, at 2 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 13. In total, GOLF Channel will air more than 55 hours of live studio coverage from Augusta National Golf Club, with nearly 20 hosts, analysts, and reporters contributing to the week-long coverage.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Augusta begins with its presentation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Live first and second round coverage at Champions Retreat will air Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur airs Friday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, April 5, at 10 a.m. ET, leading into final round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage from Augusta National Golf Club continues Sunday, April 6, with the 2025 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, as 80 junior golfers, ages 7-15, test their abilities in driving, chipping, and putting prior to the start of the 89th Masters Tournament.

