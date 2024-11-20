JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VISIT MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS IN WEEK 12 EDITION OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Coverage Begins with FNIA at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET Kickoff

NFL Sundays Begin and End on Peacock with Exclusive Coverage Featuring Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11 a.m. ET and Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Immediately After Each SNF Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 20, 2024 – 2022 All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) visit Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) in the Week 12 edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

The Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 26-18, last Thursday. Hurts, who ranks second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns among all players (11), threw for 221 yards and added 39 rushing yards and a TD run. Two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley had 198 yards from scrimmage (146 rushing, 52 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns. In his first year in Philadelphia, Barkley ranks second in rushing yards (1,137), is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (six), and is one of only two players (Derrick Henry) to average 100+ rushing yards per game, leading the league with 113.7. Additionally, Philadelphia’s wide receiver duo of two-time All-Pro A.J. Brown (618 receiving yards) and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith (516 rec. yards) have contributed to the Eagles’ top-five offense (379.9 yards per game).

The Rams defeated the New England Patriots, 28-22, last Sunday. Stafford threw for 295 yards with a season-high four touchdown passes. Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp caught two of those scoring passes on Sunday and is the only player in NFL history with at least 600 receptions, 7,500 receiving yards, and 50 touchdown receptions in his first 100 career games. Running back Kyren Williams had 86 rushing yards on Sunday and ranks in the top 10 in the league in rushing yards (750), rushing touchdowns (eight), and rushing attempts (191).

The Eagles and Rams meet for the 45th time, including the postseason, on Sunday, with Philadelphia leading 23-20-1 in the all-time series. This will be the second career matchup between Hurts and Stafford, with the Eagles winning the first meeting, 23-14, in 2023 as Hurts passed for 303 yards, rushed for 72, and scored two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

Calling Eagles-Rams is Mike Tirico (play-by-play); 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst); and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night in America is hosted by Maria Taylor and features former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, as well as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, Dungy, and Harrison will report on-site from SoFi Stadium.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2024 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment called “DraftKings Crowning Moments,” where the fantasy sports analyst will discuss his successful bets from that day; he will also provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NFL GAMES ON NBC

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS

Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package with 22 games across Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

The package features 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games all airing on Universo and streaming on Peacock and the annual NFL Kickoff and Thanksgiving night games, which will air on Telemundo. Telemundo Deportes will present two playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and one Wild Card Playoff game. NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Telemundo Deportes’s SNF announce team consists of Emmy-award winning sports journalist and play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantu with Ariana Figuera serving as analyst and supporting pre- and post-game studio coverage.

CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Along with a rotation of NBC Sports hosts including Ahmed Fareed and Paul Burmeister, Chris Simms Unbuttoned analyses the NFL with in-depth Xs and Os breakdowns; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches and executives; and game recaps and preview. The show is available to stream on Peacock on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and is also available in podcast form here.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY AND FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show, streams every weekday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, while Fantasy Football Pregame, featuring fantasy football news and advice from Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson, will be presented every Sunday throughout the season at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics and is co-hosted by Jay Croucher and features analysis and advice from regular guests including NBC Sports’ Chris Simms and Mike Florio, NBC Sports EDGE’s Denny Carter, Pat Daugherty, Vaughn Dalzell, Lawrence Jackson, and more. The show, which is available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio, features fantasy football rankings, start/sit suggestions, waiver wire advice, betting futures, player props, and more.

FANTASY LIFE/ROTOWORLD

Fantasy Life, an industry-leading fantasy sports and sports betting media company founded by Matthew Berry and the official fantasy tools provider of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, offers comprehensive fantasy football and betting coverage throughout the 2024 NFL season across NBC Sports’ fantasy sports platforms. Fantasy Life’s premium offering, FantasyLife+, will integrate NBC Sports Rotoworld’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide to create a destination for fantasy players to receive the best insights and analysis. Additionally, Berry’s annual “100 Facts” article, his renowned Love/Hate columns, and additional exclusive content from Rotoworld’s team of expert analysts is available now on NBC Sports’ Fantasy homepage. Click here for more information.

PFT LIVE – WEEKDAYS AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Mike Florio brings fans the latest NFL news and interviews with players and coaches every weekday morning with PFT Live streaming live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET.

The two-hour PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

PODCASTS

NBC Sports’ football podcasts provide extensive weekly offerings from NBC Sports’ most popular personalities and present special guests, exclusive interviews, and robust conversations across all of football on Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, and Rotoworld Football Show, along with college football on B1G Talk with Todd and Noah and Rushing the Field.

Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is NBC Sports’ fantasy daily sports betting show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and PFT PM dive into deep conversations around the sports’ hottest topics, and Rotoworld Football Show explores fantasy implications for fans. New episodes of NBC Sports podcasts are available for download each week on all major podcast platforms including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA

SNF ON INSTAGRAM: Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s Sunday Night Football game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. SNF also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league.

Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league. SNF ON TWITTER: The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage.

The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage. SNF ON FACEBOOK: With more than 3.6 million followers, SNF ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL.

With more than 3.6 million followers, ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL. NBC SPORTS ON TIKTOK: NBC Sports’ presence on TikTok puts the spotlight on the offbeat and exuberant side of the National Football League for a young, highly-engaged audience.

NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Philadelphia will again deliver extensive multiplatform coverage of the 2024 NFL season, led by comprehensive live gameday shows, in-depth news, analysis and commentary programming, and multimedia digital content covering the teams in their respective markets.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Eight-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood stars in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This year’s show open debuts this Sunday night, Sept. 8, before kickoff of Rams-Lions on NBC and Peacock.

The new open for primetime’s No. 1 show – headlined by an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – celebrates the SNF “road show” that visits NFL cities each weekend, embracing the pageantry and anticipation for each matchup. Underwood performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.

NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 13 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2023-24 TV season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in every major demographic .

2024 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE *Sun. Nov. 24 Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams **Thurs. Nov. 28 Week 13 Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 1 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Dec. 8 Week 14 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 15 Week 15 Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Sat. Dec. 21 (1 p.m. ET) Week 16 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 22 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 29 Week 17 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns *Sun. Jan. 5 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING:

Flexible scheduling will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 5. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--