LEBRON JAMES MAKES NBA ON NBC DEBUT AS HE, LUKA DONCIC, AND LAKERS FACE JAMES HARDEN AND CLIPPERS IN NBA CUP CROSSTOWN BATTLE HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Emirates NBA Cup Doubleheader on Nov. 25 Headlined by LeBron James, Luka Dončić and Lakers Hosting James Harden and Clippers in Battle of LA at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Preceding Clippers-Lakers, Joel Embiid and 76ers Host Paolo Banchero and Magic at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Check Local Listings for Which Game is in Your Market, Both Games Stream on Peacock

Kevin Durant Returns to Phoenix as Rockets Visit Suns with “On the Bench” Coverage on Peacock NBA Monday on Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Preceding Rockets-Suns, Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers Visit Scottie Barnes and Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 20, 2025 – Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James will make his NBA debut on NBC and Peacock as the NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers host 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the crosstown rival LA Clippers in Emirates NBA Cup Group Play action, and 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant makes his return to Phoenix when the Rockets visit the Suns, headlining NBC Sports’ live coverage of four NBA matchups across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN next week.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : MAGIC-76ERS; CLIPPERS-LAKERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues this Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an Emirates NBA Cup Group Play doubleheader. In the Group Play stage of the Emirates NBA Cup, all 30 teams are randomly drawn into groups of five within their conferences based on last season’s win-loss records. From Oct. 31-Nov. 28, each team plays four designated Group Play games on “Cup Nights” – one game against each opponent in its group (two at home, two on the road). This is the third annual NBA Cup.

C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

In the second game on Tuesday night, four-time NBA Finals MVP and 21-time NBA All-Star LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-4) host 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the LA Clippers (4-10) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

James made his season debut on Tuesday in a Lakers home win over the Jazz on Nov. 18, and in doing so, became the first NBA player in history to play in 23 seasons, breaking a tie with NBC Sports’ Vince Carter. James had 11 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds and continued his streak of scoring 10+ points in every game which he has played since Jan. 6, 2007. This will be James’ first-ever NBA appearance on NBC and Peacock. He was injured during NBC Sports’ Tip-Off coverage on Oct. 21. James’ teammate and five-time All-NBA First Team selection Luka Dončić leads the NBA in scoring (34.6 PPG) while also averaging nine assists per game.

The Clippers narrowly fell to the 76ers, 110-108, on Monday. Harden scored a game-high 28 points; the 11-time NBA All-Star ranks fifth in the league in assists (8.7) and 15th in scoring (26.2).

In Emirates NBA Cup standings, the Lakers and Clippers (both 2-0) are tied for first place in the West Group B. The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Clippers-Lakers.

In the first game of the night, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who ranks second in the NBA in scoring (32.5 PPG), and the Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) host 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (8-7) from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Magic defeated the Warriors, 121-113, on Tuesday with Desmond Bane, in his first season in Orlando, scoring a team-high 23 points. The 76ers fell to the Raptors on Wednesday, with Maxey (24 points) and rookie VJ Edgecombe (21 points) leading the team in scoring. Edgecombe is second in scoring among all rookies (15.9 PPG).

In Emirates NBA Cup standings, the Magic are tied for first place in the East Group A (2-0), while the 76ers are tied for last (0-2).

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Magic-76ers.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine. Both McGrady (2000-2004) and Carter spent time with the Magic (2009-2010) during their careers, with McGrady earning four All-NBA selections, four NBA All-Star selections, two NBA scoring titles, and the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player Award during his tenure there.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : CAVALIERS-RAPTORS; ROCKETS-SUNS

2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant makes his return to Phoenix when the Rockets (10-3) visit the Suns (9-6) in Durant’s first visit back to Mortgage Matchup Center after being traded to Houston this offseason on Peacock NBA Monday on Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Durant played in Phoenix from 2023-2025, where he was named to three NBA All-Star teams and one All-NBA Second Team during his tenure.

Rockets-Suns also doubles as the fifth installment of “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers, 114-104, on Wednesday, led by 2025 NBA All-Star Alperen Şengün’s 28 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, to go along with Durant’s 20 points. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers, 127-110, on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday earlier this week, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Booker, the Suns’ all-time leading scorer, is currently averaging 27.8 points per game to rank 11th in the NBA.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Suns and Rivers with the Rockets. Rivers played for the Rockets from 2018-2020.

Preceding Suns-Rockets, six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6) visit 2024 NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors (10-5) in a clash of top-four Eastern Conference teams from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Raptors beat the 76ers on Wednesday, with six players scoring in double figures. 2020 NBA Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram and 2019 No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett led the team with 22 points apiece, while 2024 NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes had a near double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers fell to the Rockets on Wednesday. Mitchell is one of only six players in the NBA averaging more than 30 points per game (30.2).

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Cavaliers-Raptors.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Crawford and Scalabrine. Crawford played for the Suns from 2018-2019, and on April 9, 2019 scored 51 points, becoming the oldest player to score 50+ points (39 years, 20 days) and breaking the record for most points ever scored by a player not in the starting lineup.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Nov. 24

7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Raptors

Peacock, NBCSN

9:30 p.m.

Rockets at Suns

Peacock, NBCSN*

Tues., Nov. 25#

8 p.m.

Magic at 76ers

NBC, Peacock^

11 p.m.

Clippers at Lakers

NBC, Peacock^



*On the Bench

^Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games

#The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

