MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, JORDAN STOLZ, AND AMBER GLENN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Shiffrin Expected to Compete in Slalom at World Cup Event in Gurgl, Austria, this Sunday, Nov. 23, at 4:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock and NBCSN

Stolz Headlines Live Coverage of Speed Skating World Cup Event in Calgary Beginning this Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Coverage of Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy Begins Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 19, 2025 – Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, seven-time world champion Jordan Stolz, and reigning U.S. figure skating champion Amber Glenn headline an action-packed week of NBC Sports’ live winter sports coverage across NBC and Peacock and NBCSN.

SKIING: WORLD CUP SLALOM (GURGL, AUSTRIA)

Shiffrin headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the World Cup skiing event in Gurgl, Austria, with live coverage of the men’s slalom beginning this Saturday, Nov. 22, at 4:30 a.m. ET, and the women’s slalom on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 4:30 a.m. ET, with all windows exclusively on Peacock and NBCSN.

Shiffrin won her first slalom of the World Cup season last Saturday in Finland, winning by 1.66 seconds – her largest margin of victory since December 2023. With the dominant victory, she extended her records with a 65th career World Cup slalom win and 102nd Alpine World Cup victory across all races.

On the men’s side, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (Brazil) is expected to compete, who became the first person representing Brazil to win a World Cup event in any Winter Olympic sport last week. Pinheiro Braathen had represented Norway before retiring in 2023, but ended that retirement a year ago and switched nationalities to Brazil.

NBC Sports’ Steve Schlanger and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino will call this weekend’s event.

NBC SPORTS’ WORLD CUP SKIING COVERAGE SCHEDULE



Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Nov. 22

Men’s Slalom (Run 1)

4:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Slalom (Run 2)

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 23

Women’s Slalom (Run 1)

4:30 a.m.

Peacock, NBCSN



Women’s Slalom (Run 2)

7:30 a.m.

Peacock, NBCSN



SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP: CALGARY

Seven-time world speed skating champion Jordan Stolz headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Speed Skating World Cup event from the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Canada, beginning this Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

At last week’s season-opening Speed Skating World Cup event in Salt Lake City, Stolz won both the 1000m and 1500m, recording the second-fastest times in world history in both events. Stolz’s only defeat came in the second of two 500m races, where he fell to rival and 2025 world 500m champion Jenning de Boo (Netherlands), who also recorded the second-fastest time in history.

Additionally, 2022 Beijing Olympic 1000m bronze medalist Brittany Bowe, who skated her fastest time in the 1000m since 2021 last week, 2022 Beijing Olympic 500m gold medalist Erin Jackson, and 2022 Beijing Olympic team pursuit bronze medalist Casey Dawson, along with Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran, part of the team pursuit trio that holds the world record and won the world title last year, are all expected to compete in Calgary.

This weekend’s event will allow athletes to earn quotas for their National Olympic Committees to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Quotas will be based on the Special Olympic Qualification Classification (SOQC), a combination of Points ranking (points achieved at specific World Cup events) and Times ranking (best times per athlete achieved at specific World Cup events).

NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding and 2006 Torino Winter Olympic 500m gold medalist Joey Cheek will call this week’s event. Cheek won three Olympic medals during his career.

NBC SPORTS’ SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP CALGARY SCHEDULE

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Nov. 21

Day 1

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

Day 2

2:30 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 23

Day 3

3 p.m.

Peacock



FIGURE SKATING: GRAND PRIX FINLANDIA

Olympic and World figure skating silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama and 2025 U.S. champion Amber Glenn of Japan headlines NBC Sports’ presentation of 2025 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy this weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 a.m. ET live on Peacock from Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Following his victory earlier this month at the 2025 Grand Prix NHK Trophy, Kagiyama looks to defend his 2024 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy title. Nine-time Grand Prix medalist and U.S. national champion Jason Brown (Highland Park, Ill.) competes in his second of back-to-back Grand Prix events after finishing fourth at 2025 Saatva Skate America in Lake Placid, New York. Brown won a bronze medal in the team event at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

The women’s field includes four-time Grand Prix medalist Rino Matsuike from Japan. Matsuike placed second in the 2024 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy. Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, who captured bronze at the 2025 Grand Prix NHK Trophy earlier this month, will also compete this week. Two-time reigning U.S. National Champion and reigning ISU Grand Prix Final champion Amber Glenn (Colorado Springs, Colo.) will compete following a 2025 Grand Prix Cup of China victory in October. Glenn is the first U.S. woman to win a Grand Prix in an Olympic season since Ashley Wagner in 2013.

Four-time world dance medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada aim for another Grand Prix win after winning gold at Skate Canada several weeks ago. The duo also won the 2024 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy.

Additionally, France’s Guillaume Cizeron will compete with new partner, Laurence Fournier-Beaudry. The French team won gold last month at the 2025 Grand Prix de France in their debut competition as a pair. Cizeron and his former partner, Gabriella Papadakis, were 2022 Beijing Olympic gold medalists.

Calling Sunday’s coverage on NBC will be Bill Spaulding (play-by-play), joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

2025 Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Nov. 21

Pairs’ Short

7 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short

8:30 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

10:25 p.m.

Peacock



Rhythm Dance

12:20 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

Pairs’ Free

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free

7:15 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

10:30 a.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

12:40 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 23

Highlights*

4 p.m.

NBC



*Taped Coverage

ISU SHORT TRACK WORLD TOUR – GDANSK

NBC Sports’ live coverage of the ISU Short Track World Tour continues from Hala Olivia Arena in Gdańsk, Poland, this weekend, beginning Saturday and Sunday at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Team USA is expected to be led by three-time world medalist Corinne Stoddard and five-time world medalist Kristen Santos-Griswold in an elite international field featuring athletes from over 40 countries. Among those also expected to compete this weekend include the current men’s and women’s Crystal Globe leaders, four-time world champion William Dandjinou (Canada) and 11-time world medalist Courtney Sarault (Canada), as well as Beijing Olympic 3000m relay gold medalist Xandra Velzeboer (Netherlands) and four-time world medalist Natalia Maliszewska, who will be competing in front of her home crowd.

Similar to the Speed Skating World Cup, athletes will be able to progress towards earning quotes for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at this weekend’s event. Additionally, athletes will be able to earn World Tour points.

2025 Short Track World Tour Gdańsk LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Nov. 22

Day 1

8:05 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 23

Day 2

8:05 a.m.

Peacock



MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

