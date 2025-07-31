NASCAR RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY FROM IOWA SPEEDWAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Marks NBC Sports’ Milestone 200th NASCAR Cup Series Race Since Return as Media Broadcast Partner in 2015

NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series Broadcast Booth Features Return of Veteran Motorsports Play-by-Play Commentator Leigh Diffey with Analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte

NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR Season Begins Saturday in Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 3 p.m. ET

New Coverage Innovations to Peacock Pit Box

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 31, 2025 – The NASCAR Cup Series returns to NBC Sports beginning this Sunday, Aug. 3, at Iowa Speedway, with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. NBC Sports will present 14 NASCAR Cup Series races this season with 10 on USA Network, including the first three, and four on NBC, including the final three races of the season.

Sunday’s race is a landmark one for NBC Sports, as it will be its 200th NASCAR Cup Series race since its return as a media partner ahead of the 2015 season, beginning with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s win and Austin Dillon’s wreck into the catchfence at Daytona International Speedway in the summer of 2015. Since then, NBC Sports has presented 10 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship races and 199 Cup Series races ranging from iconic tracks such as Darlington, Bristol, and Martinsville, as well as new and innovative track layouts at the Charlotte ROVAL and Chicago Street Race. NBC Sports has captured iconic moments throughout those 199 races, such as Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seventh Cup Series Championship in 2016, Ross Chastain riding the wall into the Championship 4 in 2022, and many more.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte returns for the 2025 season. Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Sunday. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Letarte and Jarrett. This season will feature innovations to the Peacock Pit Box that include the addition of two new state-of-the-art LED displays and updated artwork. Additionally, NBC Sports’ NASCAR broadcasts this season will look to emphasize the toughness of these drivers, showcasing NASCAR icons both past and present in special features to punctuate the authentic grittiness of the sport. To watch this week’s open, click here.

This will be the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway following Ryan Blaney’s win in the Cup Series’ inaugural visit to Iowa last season. At last week’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace (550 points, 11th) took the win with 2024 Cup Series third-place finisher William Byron (722 pts, 2nd) and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (706 pts, 4th) rounding out the top three. Chase Elliott, with 726 points, currently leads the season-long Cup Series standings.



Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Chase Elliott

726

2.

William Byron

722 (-4)

3.

Kyle Larson

711 (-15)

4.

Denny Hamlin

706 (-20)

5.

Christopher Bell

664 (-62)



Live coverage from Iowa Speedway begins on Sunday with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV and Max this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 2

Practice and Qualifying

truTV, Max

1:30 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 3

Countdown to Green

USA Network

3 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

USA Network

3:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

6:30 p.m.



NBC SPORTS’ 2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date

Location

Platform

Time (ET)

Sunday, Aug. 3

Iowa Speedway

USA Network

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug.10

Watkins Glen International

USA Network

3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Richmond Raceway

USA Network

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Daytona International Speedway

NBC, Peacock

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31

Darlington Raceway#

USA Network

6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7

World Wide Technology Raceway#

USA Network

3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Bristol Motor Speedway#

USA Network

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21

New Hampshire Motor Speedway#

USA Network

2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Kansas Speedway#

USA Network

3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course)#

USA Network

3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Las Vegas Motor Speedway#

USA Network

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Talladega Superspeedway#

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Martinsville Speedway#

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Phoenix Raceway#

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



*Subject to change

#NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

