NBC SPORTS DELIVERS LARGEST MLB OPENING DAY AUDIENCE ON RECORD FOR MULTI-GAME PRESENTATION

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE CURLIN FLORIDA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
NBA on NBC PB.png
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND NBA-LEADING OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER HOST JALEN BRUNSON AND RED-HOT NEW YORK KNICKS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Sunday Night Baseball
ZAC BROWN BAND TO STAR IN SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL OPEN ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE CURLIN FLORIDA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
NBA on NBC PB.png
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND NBA-LEADING OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER HOST JALEN BRUNSON AND RED-HOT NEW YORK KNICKS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Sunday Night Baseball
ZAC BROWN BAND TO STAR IN SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL OPEN ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS DELIVERS LARGEST MLB OPENING DAY AUDIENCE ON RECORD FOR MULTI-GAME PRESENTATION

Published March 30, 2026 03:41 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks-Los Angeles Dodgers is Most-Watched MLB Opening Day Primetime Game since 2017 & Delivered Largest Thursday MLB Audience on Record in First Half of Season

Pittsburgh Pirates-New York Mets is Most-Watched MLB Opening Day Afternoon Game on Record

St. Louis Cardinals visit Detroit Tigers this Week on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 30, 2026 Major League Baseball delivered multiple viewership milestones in its return to NBC and Peacock with a doubleheader last Thursday, March 26, on Opening Day presented by Adobe. Among the highlights:

  • The two-game presentation (Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets in the afternoon and Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers in primetime) delivered the largest MLB Opening Day audience on record for a multi-game presentation by a single network, averaging 2.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.
  • The Diamondbacks-Dodgers primetime game, which opened with the Dodgers raising their 2025 World Series banner, averaged 3.2 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, marking the most-watched Opening Day primetime game since 2017* (Cubs-Cardinals, following the Cubs’ first World Series title in 108 years).
  • Despite major head-to-head sports competition on Thursday night, Diamondbacks-Dodgers also delivered the most-watched MLB Thursday audience on record in the first half of the season (before the All-Star break).*
  • The Pirates-Mets 1 p.m. ET game averaged 2.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, marking the most-watched Opening Day afternoon game on record.

*excludes COVID-impacted 2020 season

Sunday Night Baseball continues this Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Detroit Tigers. Both teams won their season-opening series, taking two of three games.

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--