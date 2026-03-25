NBCUNIVERSAL EARNS 25 SPORTS EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS

12 Nominations for NBCU NFL Coverage, Including Super Bowl LX for Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event; Sunday Night Football Up For Record 12th Win in Outstanding Live Sports Series Category

SNF’s Mike Tirico (Play-by-Play) and Cris Collinsworth (Event Analyst) Nominated

NBC Sports’ Promotions for Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Return of NBA on NBC Both Nominated

NBC Sports’ Presentation of 151st Kentucky Derby Earns Three Nominations: Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event; Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Short Form; and Outstanding Sports Writing: Short Form

Telemundo Earns Studio Show Nominations for Premier League Extra and Rumbo Al Mundial; Andrés Cantor and Miguel Gurwitz Earn On-Air Personality Nominations

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 25, 2026 – NBCUniversal earned 25 Sports Emmy Award nominations for 2025, highlighted by nominations for its coverage of Sunday Night Football, Super Bowl LX, the 151st Kentucky Derby, NBA, and more. For the third consecutive year, NBCUniversal’s NFL coverage garnered more than 10 nominations.

The announcement was made today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 26.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ nominations:

Sunday Night Football -- primetime television’s No. 1 show -- was nominated again for Outstanding Live Sports Series, which it has won a record 11 times;

NBC Sports received four nominations for its coverage of Super Bowl LX, including Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event and the special “America’s Game” opening film;

NBC Sports received a nomination in the Outstanding Playoff Coverage category for its presentation of the NFL Playoffs on NBC and Peacock;

NBC Sports earned three nominations for its coverage of the 151st Kentucky Derby, including Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event;

NBC Sports earned two nominations in the Outstanding Promotional Announcement category for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the return of the NBA on NBC;

· Mike Tirico was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play; he won the Sports Emmy in the Host category in 2022 and 2023. This is Tirico’s fourth consecutive nomination in the play-by-play category, following each of his four seasons as the lead voice on Sunday Night Football;

Cris Collinsworth, winner of 17 Sports Emmys, was nominated in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Event Analyst category for the 18th time in the past 20 years;

Andrés Cantor (Telemundo), winner of five Sports Emmys, was nominated for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish, along with Telemundo Deportes colleague Miguel Gurwitz, who won in the category last year and called Super Bowl LX in February on Telemundo.

The complete list of NBC Sports nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Live Sports Special – Championship Event: Super Bowl LX (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Live Sports Special – Non-Championship Event: 151 st Kentucky Derby (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Live Sports Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage: NBC NFL Playoffs (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage: Road To The Super Bowl (NBC/NFL Films)

(NBC/NFL Films) Outstanding Sports Studio Show – Limited Run: Football Night in America : NFL Postseason (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Feature – Short Form: Faces Forever Young , World Figure Skating Championships (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Feature – Long Form: Ride With Me , Golf Central Live from The Open (Golf Channel)

(Golf Channel) Outstanding Sports Open/Tease: America’s Game , Super Bowl LX (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Interactive Experience: The NBA Experience on Peacock (Peacock)

(Peacock) Outstanding Digital Innovation: Madden NFL Cast , NFL on NBC (Peacock)

(Peacock) Outstanding Technical Team – Sports Event: Super Bowl LX (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Camera Work – Short Form: 151 st Kentucky Derby (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award – Short Form: 151 st Kentucky Derby (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound – Live Event: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show: NBA on NBC & Peacock (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on NBC & Peacock (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Promotional Announcement: NBA on NBC & Peacock (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Public Service Content: Notre Dame: What Would You Fight For? (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Personality – Event Analyst: Cris Collinsworth (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Andrés Cantor (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish: Premier League Extra (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

(Telemundo/Universo/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish: Rumbo Al Mundial (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

A complete list of nominees is available here.

For more information about NBC Sports shows and properties, including press releases, photos, talent and executive bios and headshots, please visit NBCSports.com/PressBox.

--NBC SPORTS--