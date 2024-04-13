NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK (THIRD ROUND)

“I lost track of time today. I thought today was Sunday. What a ride the best players in the world took us on. This had the feel and excitement of a Sunday.” – Brandel Chamblee on the third round

Scottie Scheffler leads Collin Morikawa by one stroke at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round

The Masters – Third Round Leaderboard

Player

Total

Scottie Scheffler

-7

Collin Morikawa

-6

Max Homa

-5

Ludvig Åberg

-4

Bryson DeChambeau

-3

Xander Schauffele

-2

Cameron Davis

-2

Nicolai Højgaard

-2



On Third Round

Chamblee: “I lost track of time today. I thought today was Sunday. What a ride the best players in the world took us on…this had the feel and the excitement of a Sunday. I can’t wait to see what they give us for an encore performance tomorrow.”

On Scottie Scheffler (-7, Leader)

Chamblee: “This reminds me of Houston where he didn’t look like he was on his game…making all kinds of strategic errors and missed short putts…made a number of errors and missed short putts today, but there he is because he’s got so many things to lean on…if one side is a little off, he will pick it up with other aspects of his game.”

McGinley: “I don’t think he’s on his game. I really don’t. You look at the statistics, they illustrate that too…he’s making uncharacteristic mistakes. I know the conditions account for some of that…his chipping, in particular, has really bailed him out.”

On Collin Morikawa (-6, 2nd)

Chamblee: “What a turnaround this has been for him this week. What a magical place to rekindle the magic…his iron play fell off precipitously this year, such that he was losing strokes every time he went out…it’s been really tough watching him the last three or four weeks, but he’s really turned it around this week.”

McGinley on Morikawa changing putters before the second round: “You’re looking for inspiration…that’s what this game is about at the elite level…they’re constantly working on a bit of inspiration, and in this instance it’s the putter…it’s given him something different. Good, solid golf right out of nowhere.”

On Max Homa (-5, 3rd)

McGinley: “I think the golfing gods have got something in store for him. He hasn’t had many birdies this week, he’s leading in approach play, he’s done the right thing in a lot of instances and hasn’t gotten rewarded. These things often balance out. Is tomorrow going to be that day when the flood gates open and all of a sudden there are six or seven birdies when it hasn’t happened all week? He’s been the best iron player this week.”

Chamblee: “This is what major championships are all about…this is an extraordinary turn of events for him, someone who has played in 17 major championships and missed the cut in 11 of them…he’s leading the field in strokes gained approach, but he was just a little off today. A little off with his tee shots. A little off with pretty much every aspect of his game, and hence no birdies and one bogey on the card.”

On Bryson DeChambeau (-3, 5th)

Chamblee: “I think Bryson is one of the most interesting people, if not the most interesting person, I’ve ever followed in the game of golf. He doesn’t accept that the equipment he’s been given has been well thought out. He doesn’t accept the traditional teaching today. He wants to rethink it. He doesn’t accept what was written in a book some 50-odd years ago…he’s constantly turning over every stone and he’s not afraid to be different. He is the absolute epitome of an iconoclast…he struggles around here with his iron play and it was evident today…he was almost last in strokes gained approach today…he’s going to have to have an extraordinary day tomorrow off the tee to get him over those places where he normally struggles. I’ll be looking forward to it and it will be great if he makes a run because he’s great for the game of golf.”

McGinley: “He was on defense today because he wasn’t getting on the right side of the flags, and then it looked like he got a little hot under the collar…but that three on 18 will be a huge psychological boost for him.”

