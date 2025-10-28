NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF DEBUT OF PEACOCK NBA MONDAY AND “ON THE BENCH” ON PEACOCK

“I got a message for the NBA, Adam Silver, NBC, Peacock, all of y’all: this man needs to be on (national) TV multiple times a week!”– Tracy McGrady on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

“Knowing J.B. like I do, I know he had this conversation with Cade (Cunningham): ‘I’m going to put you in a position to succeed, and I need you to continue to use your voice.’” – Vince Carter on Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

“We have to protect the standard of our league. We have to protect the coaches and players…This is bigger than basketball. The fans, the communities, the whole world is watching to see how the NBA follows this up.” – Carmelo Anthony on illegal gambling situation

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 27, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA season continued tonight with NBA Showtime leading into coverage of the debut of Peacock NBA Monday featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Detroit Pistons from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The game also doubles as the debut of “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ new production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team to provide unprecedented access for viewers. In the second game of the night, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tonight’s edition of NBA Showtime from NBC Sports’ Studio 1 in Stamford, Conn., featured host Maria Taylor with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and NBA Insider Grant Liffmann.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst - Pistons), and Austin Rivers (analyst - Cavaliers) are calling Cavaliers-Pistons in the debut of “On the Bench.” Michael Grady (play-by-play), Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) are calling Nuggets-Timberwolves.

***

Following are highlights from tonight’s edition NBA Showtime ahead of the debut of Peacock NBA Monday on Peacock :

ON CAVALIERS

McGrady on what Evan Mobley needs to improve on: “It’s all about the offensive side. We know he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. For him, it’s elevating this offense, especially with a couple of key guys out.”

Anthony: “Cleveland doesn’t win an NBA championship if Mobley doesn’t assert himself on the offensive end.”

Rivers on the Cavaliers: “The question for this team is how do they get over that hump? They’ve gone to the playoffs the last few years but gone out in the second round. They have three All-Stars and they check every box. For them, it’s about how they get to that next level.”

ON PISTONS

Hummel on the Pistons: “Look at what Detroit has been able to accomplish, building from within and through the draft with players like Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey…For the first time in a long time, they’re going to have some real expectations. Just because you were able to take New York the way they did in the playoffs last year, it doesn’t automatically get you there again.”

Anthony on point guard Cade Cunningham: “We’re just starting to see the best of Cade. He’s trying to become a top point guard in this game. We always talk about ‘the curve,’ but Cade has gone around that curve and he’s uphill, all gas, no brakes.”

Carter on center Jalen Duren: “This guy’s a manchild. He moves bodies out of the way. He’s a great finisher and rebounder, and that’s something this team needs given all of their guards. Defensively, I would love him to move his feet a little more, but I love his ability to get offensive rebounds and create those open shots for guys.”

Carter on Ausar Thompson: “I would love to see him shoot the ball more. You have to gain confidence. What have you been working on in the summer? You have to put it to the test.”

Carter on head coach J.B. Bickerstaff: “It’s a new voice and energy…Knowing J.B. like I do, I know he had this conversation with Cade: ‘I’m going to put you in a position to succeed, and I need you to continue to use your voice.’”

ON SPURS

McGrady on Spurs center Victor Wembanyama: “I got a message for the NBA, (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver, NBC, Peacock, all of y’all: this man needs to be on (national) TV multiple times a week!”

ON LAKERS

Anthony on who can lead the Lakers with LeBron James and Luka Dončić both out: “It’s one name: Austin Reaves. This is his opportunity to show that he can lead a team when two superstars are out. This team is going to go where he takes them.”

McGrady: “I’m going with Deandre Ayton. He has an opportunity to gain some confidence with these two ball-dominant guys out. He should be a little bit more aggressive offensively and defensively.”

ON TRAIL BLAZERS

Grant Liffmann on the Trail Blazers placing head coach Chauncey Billups on leave due to an illegal gambling scheme: “People who I’ve talked to who are close to the situation believe that new head coach Tiago Splitter has a runway here, and that the team and the organization won’t be looking externally for any veteran head coach. They believe that his voice is respected in the locker room, and they need some consistency and stability.”

Anthony: “We have to protect the standard of our league. We have to protect the coaches and players…This is bigger than basketball. The fans, the communities, the whole world is watching to see how the NBA follows this up.”

McGrady on the Trail Blazers’ outlook: “They have a two-time champion in Jrue Holiday. They also have Damian Lillard. None of these guys have been through anything like this, but it’s all about the veteran leadership and making sure you keep a productive environment.”

Carter: “If I’m the veteran in the locker room, I’m going to use my voice. I’m going to keep it upbeat. Let’s stick to the script, which is tough to do, because there’s a lot of outside noise…as the veteran, I’d say, ‘I want the music still playing. We got a job to do. We still get paid to go out there and play.’”

--NBA SHOWTIME--