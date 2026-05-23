NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 3 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“That’s a smart basketball player, that’s an adjustment, that’s coaching, that’s structure and that’s the epitome of a championship basketball team.” – Carmelo Anthony on Isaiah Hartenstein’s play against Victor Wembanyama in Game 2 and Mark Daigneault’s coaching adjustments

“I do not want Castle to lose his aggression. I just want him to calm down and settle in. You have to value the ball in the Playoffs.”– Vince Carter on Stephon Castle’s play

“I’d like to see him get into attack mode, whether it’s knocking down a jump shot, or going through Wembanyama’s chest a couple times. If he blocks it, he blocks it, but I’d like to see him go at Wemby a couple times.”– Carter on Chet Holmgren’s play

NBC and Peacock Deliver Most-Watched Conference Finals Game 2 Ever for Wednesday’s Spurs-Thunder

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2026 – The NBA Western Conference Finals continued tonight, beginning with NBC Sports’ live on-site studio program NBA Showtime, leading into live coverage of Game 3 between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied 1-1 after the Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 2 on Wednesday night 122-113.

Tonight’s on-site edition of NBA Showtime from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas featured host Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. Pre-game coverage included the unveiling of award winners for the NBA’s All-Defensive First and Second Teams, and Social Justice Champion.

NBA All-Defensive First Team: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).

NBA All-Defensive Second Team: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), OG Anunoby (New York Knicks), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder).

NBA Social Justice Champion: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) are calling Thunder-Spurs.

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Following are highlights from tonight’s NBA Showtime ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock :

ON SPURS

Vince Carter on Stephon Castle’s play: “I do not want Castle to lose his aggression. I just want him to calm down and settle in. You have to value the ball in the Playoffs. You have Fox now so you can put him in off-ball positions and get downhill.”

Carmelo Anthony on Stephon Castle’s play in the series so far: “The Spurs have to take care of the basketball. (Stephon) Castle is playing extremely well, but to have that many turnovers in two games, that tells me that you’re not focused on taking care of the basketball and getting precise passes. He’s going to be physical, he’s going to be aggressive. He’s guarding Chet (Holmgren), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), Lu Dort, whoever is bringing it up the court, he wants the challenge.”

Vince Carter on De’Aaron Fox’s return to the Spurs’ lineup tonight after being inactive for the first two games: “Wemby doesn’t have to be the focal point. Yes, you’ll put all your attention on him still - as you should. But now there’s a guy in (De’Aaron) Fox who can navigate and make plays for others. This is a big addition.”

Carmelo Anthony on the Spurs’ response in Game 3: “Wemby has to get up on the perimeter, make (Isaiah) Hartenstein move his feet and get downhill.”

ON THUNDER

Carmelo Anthony on Isaiah Hartenstein’s play against Wembanyama in Game 2 and Mark Daigneault’s coaching adjustments: “Hartenstein understands how to guard a pick-and-roll. His pickup point on Wemby is almost above the three-point. The physicality that Hartenstein brings to the game is very important. Coach Daigneault made that adjustment in Game 2. That’s a smart basketball player, that’s an adjustment, that’s coaching, that’s structure and that’s the epitome of a championship basketball team.”

Vince Carter on Chet Holmgren’s play: “I’d like to see more from him. I’d like to see him get into attack mode, whether it’s knocking down a jump shot, or going through Wembanyama’s chest a couple times. If he blocks it, he blocks it, but I’d like to see him go at Wemby a couple times.”

Vince Carter on Jalen Williams’ injury that is holding him out for Game 3: “OKC is in a position that they can hold him out because of how they are playing. They’re proven without him. Let’s not risk it just to do it.”

ON KNICKS

Carmelo Anthony on Josh Hart’s stellar game against Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals: “Josh Hart has been doing this all year. They are leaving him wide open because they have to concentrate on KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) and Jalen Brunson. So, what are you supposed to do when you’re in the gym? Work on your craft and work on your shot. His energy is unmatched. I don’t think anyone on Cleveland can match Josh Hart’s energy.”

ON CAVALIERS

Carmelo Anthony on Cleveland going back home down 2-0: “You reset. You go home, reset, sleep in your own bed, you have your own chefs. Your preparation is different when you’re home. I think Donovan (Mitchell) will continue to do what he does. James (Harden) will pick it up. I do think Cleveland will be totally different in Game 3.”



--NBA SHOWTIME--