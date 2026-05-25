NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 4 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Caruso is that veteran and champion that knows how to play the game. He’s going to find a way to be effective but make it easier for his superstar. That’s a scary combination particularly when you’re hitting shots.” - Vince Carter on Alex Caruso and his impact

“He wants to be great and he wants to win…He empowers the other guys to be great. That’s why their bench is so good, because they have the confidence of the coach and their best player.”– Vince Carter on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“He’s so focused. A lot of people can learn stuff, very few can learn and then go apply it. He can download things really fast it was almost scary.” - Jamal Crawford on instructing Victor Wembanyama in 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 24, 2026 – The NBA Western Conference Finals continued tonight, beginning with NBC Sports’ live on-site studio program NBA Showtime, leading into coverage of Game 4 between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs on NBC and Peacock. Oklahoma City Thunder is up in the series 2-1 after OKC’s victory in Game 3 on Friday night 123-108.

Tonight’s on-site edition of NBA Showtime from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas featured host Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, who is celebrating a birthday today, and Vince Carter. Pre-game coverage included the unveiling of award winners for the NBA’s All-First, Second and Third Teams.

NBA All-First Team: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers), and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons).

NBA All-Second Team: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), and Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks).

NBA All-Third Team: Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) are calling Thunder-Spurs.

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Following are highlights from tonight’s NBA Showtime ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock :

ON SPURS

Jamal Crawford on instructing Victor Wembanyama in 2024: “He’s so focused. A lot of people can learn stuff, very few can learn and then go apply it. He can download things really fast it was almost scary. It was one of the best basketball experiences I’ve had.”

Carmelo Anthony on Victor Wembanyama and how he can shift his offensive focus tonight: “It’s about having the duality of getting out there on the perimeter when you have bigs on you but also go down low there and be dominant like you were in Game 1.”

Tracy McGrady on what Victor Wembanyama should change tonight: “He’s going to have to be a superstar. He needs to be the best player on the court tonight. I don’t want to see him majority of the time on the perimeter. He has to pull gravity being inside and giving that intention on the offensive end to make them better.”

ON THUNDER

Vince Carter on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership and on-court excellence: “He just goes about his business. He wants to be great and he wants to win. You can see he has one goal in mind, and that’s to win again. You’re not overconfident, they just go about his business. He empowers the other guys to be great. That’s why their bench is so good, because they have the confidence of the coach and their best player.”

Vince Carter on Alex Caruso and his impact: “Caruso is that veteran and champion that knows how to play the game. He’s going to find a way to be effective but make it easier for his superstar. That’s a scary combination particularly when you’re hitting shots.”

Tracy McGrady on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Alex Caruso and his play: “If I would have to ask you who the third best player in this series, you’d have to say Alex Caruso. I’ve been around this game for almost 30 years, I haven’t seen a role player have this type of impact on a series. He’s been phenomenal. Defensively he’s a disruptor. He’s also knocking shots down at a high clip.”

ON KNICKS

Carmelo Anthony on the New York Knicks’ offense: “Jalen Brunson played one of his most complete games of the postseason. He allowed the game to come to him. That offense is clicking. To be able to let KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) play quarterback up there, allowing Brunson to get off the ball and set some screens. What are you going to do with that with Brunson setting screens?”

ON CAVALIERS

Tracy McGrady on Cleveland’s troubles playing against the Knicks: “They don’t have heart. If you give up, you aren’t showing heart. That fourth quarter was bad. You can’t give up in a playoff game. It’s the final four and you are on your home court.”

--NBA SHOWTIME--