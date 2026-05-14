REMINDER* SUE BIRD, CHERYL MILLER, ZORA STEPHENSON, AND PRODUCER BETSY RILEY TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL AHEAD OF WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK TODAY AT 11 A.M. ET/8 A.M. PT

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2026 – In advance of the WNBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock this Sunday, May 17, NBC Sports’ WNBA analysts and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller, play-by-play voice Zora Stephenson, and NBC Sports WNBA coordinating producer Betsy Riley will be available for questions on a media conference call today, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT .

The 2026 WNBA season begins with a doubleheader this Sunday across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. In the first game, four-time WNBA MVP and 2025 Finals MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will travel to face the Atlanta Dream and Angel Reese, in her Dream home debut, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the second game, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick Flau’jae Johnson and the Seattle Storm from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The upcoming WNBA season will consist of two marquee days of the week: WNBA Gametime, NBC Sports’ game windows for the majority of the season, and Sunday Night Basketball. WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ 30-minute studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball.

NBC Sports WNBA Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.



WHAT : NBC Sports WNBA Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports WNBA Media Conference Call WHO : Sue Bird, Cheryl Miller, Zora Stephenson, and Betsy Riley

: Sue Bird, Cheryl Miller, Zora Stephenson, and Betsy Riley WHEN : Today, May 14 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT

: Today, May 14 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT NUMBER : 786-697-3501

: 786-697-3501 PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--WNBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--