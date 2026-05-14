REMINDER* SUE BIRD, CHERYL MILLER, ZORA STEPHENSON, AND PRODUCER BETSY RILEY TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL AHEAD OF WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK TODAY AT 11 A.M. ET/8 A.M. PT

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

WNBA Logo PB 2.png
A’JA WILSON, ANGEL REESE, CAITLIN CLARK, AND FLAU’JAE JOHNSON LEAD STAR-STUDDED DOUBLEHEADER TO OPEN WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN THIS SUNDAY, MAY 17, AT 1:30 P.M. ET
Preakness PB
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 151ST PREAKNESS STAKES THIS SATURDAY, MAY 16 AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

WNBA Logo PB 2.png
A’JA WILSON, ANGEL REESE, CAITLIN CLARK, AND FLAU’JAE JOHNSON LEAD STAR-STUDDED DOUBLEHEADER TO OPEN WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN THIS SUNDAY, MAY 17, AT 1:30 P.M. ET
Preakness PB
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 151ST PREAKNESS STAKES THIS SATURDAY, MAY 16 AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

*REMINDER* SUE BIRD, CHERYL MILLER, ZORA STEPHENSON, AND PRODUCER BETSY RILEY TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL AHEAD OF WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK TODAY AT 11 A.M. ET/8 A.M. PT

Published May 14, 2026 09:26 AM

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.May 14, 2026 – In advance of the WNBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock this Sunday, May 17, NBC Sports’ WNBA analysts and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller, play-by-play voice Zora Stephenson, and NBC Sports WNBA coordinating producer Betsy Riley will be available for questions on a media conference call today, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The 2026 WNBA season begins with a doubleheader this Sunday across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. In the first game, four-time WNBA MVP and 2025 Finals MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will travel to face the Atlanta Dream and Angel Reese, in her Dream home debut, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the second game, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick Flau’jae Johnson and the Seattle Storm from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The upcoming WNBA season will consist of two marquee days of the week: WNBA Gametime, NBC Sports’ game windows for the majority of the season, and Sunday Night Basketball. WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ 30-minute studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball.

NBC Sports WNBA Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports WNBA Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Sue Bird, Cheryl Miller, Zora Stephenson, and Betsy Riley
  • WHEN: Today, May 14 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--WNBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--