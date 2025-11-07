SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND LINDSEY VONN SHARE SCAR STORIES IN NEW PROMO FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Promotional Spot to Debut This Sunday, Nov. 9, During Sunday Night Football’s Coverage of Steelers-Chargers on NBC and Peacock

Opening Ceremony for Milan Cortina Olympics Set for Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 7, 2025 – Two-time Academy Award® nominated film star Scarlett Johansson and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who at age 41 is mounting an Olympic comeback, share their scar stories in a new promotional spot for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the upcoming 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games. The spot will debut during Sunday Night Football’s coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, Nov. 9. The Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Olympics will take place on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

In the wintry 45-second promotional spot, Johansson and Vonn sit around an outdoor fire overlooking the Italian town of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the spectacular Dolomites. The conversation turns to Vonn’s Olympic comeback, with Johansson saying, “The things we do for love.” That sparks a playful exchange in which Johansson and Vonn compare their wounds, reminiscent of the memorable scene in Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster, Jaws, where the characters Quint (Oscar® nominee Robert Shaw) and Hooper (Oscar® winner Richard Dreyfuss) compare seafaring injuries. Vonn’s stories come from real-life skiing accidents while Johansson’s come from her fictional character Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert defending herself from dinosaurs in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Rebirth. The promo ends with a knowing exchange, “Why do we do this again?” “Because we love it.”

Vonn ended her competitive ski racing career in 2019 as an Olympic gold medalist and 82-time World Cup winner, well regarded as one of the sport’s most accomplished and fearless athletes. After a partial knee replacement in 2024 left her pain-free, she decided to mount a comeback. Vonn returned to competition last season, concluding the year with a second-place finish at the super-G World Cup in Sun Valley on March 23, her first podium in seven years. Her 12 victories at the Cortina World Cup course are the most all time.

“As the most decorated downhiller in history -- and someone who pushes herself to the edge, sometimes skiing at nearly 80 miles per hour -- Lindsey Vonn is an absolute powerhouse,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “When we conceived this spot, we knew Lindsey needed a counterpart who was equally fearless, and global action star Scarlett Johansson immediately came to mind. Although this spot has a playful tone -- including its wink to the iconic Jaws scene -- it also showcases Scarlett’s athleticism and Lindsey’s unprecedented level of determination.”

Scarlett Johansson is a Tony and BAFTA-winning actress, producer, and director. Johansson’s directorial debut, Eleanor The Great, which she produced with her partners at These Pictures, had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and North American premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Johansson received her first two Academy Award nominations, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her performances in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, respectively, becoming the twelfth performer to be nominated for two Oscars in the same year. Her other notable acting credits include Jurassic World Rebirth, Asteroid City, Fly Me to the Moon, Black Widow, Lost in Translation, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Lucy, Under the Skin, Ghost in the Shell, Isle of Dogs, Sing, Sing 2, and Her.

A veteran of four Olympic Games, Lindsey Vonn made her debut at Salt Lake City 2002 and went on to compete at Torino 2006 -- the last time the Games were held in Italy -- before capturing gold in the downhill at Vancouver 2010 and returning for PyeongChang 2018. Now, 20 years after her last Olympic appearance in Italy, Vonn could make history once again at the Milan Cortina Olympics. One of the most decorated ski racers of all time, Vonn is a two-time world champion, winning both the downhill and super-G titles in 2009; an 82-time World Cup winner, ranking second in women’s alpine skiing history; and holds the all-time records for downhill victories (43) and super-G wins (28).

Following its debut on Sunday Night Football, the spot will run within sports and entertainment programming for the next few months across NBC, Bravo, and Peacock as well as on social media platforms.

After many successful projects to promote the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Sports once again partnered with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) to create the spot for the 2026 Winter Olympics with ILM’s StageCraft team. Together, the teams captured the photorealistic environment in Italy, ultimately bringing the concept to life with ILM’s advanced virtual production techniques that are consistent with the most high-profile motion picture and television productions.

Both Jurassic World Rebirth and Jaws are Universal Pictures films.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS--