U.S. OPEN SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK

Live Coverage of Semi-Finals and Finals from Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia Begins Tomorrow, Oct. 24

World’s Best Squash Players Compete at One of the Sport’s Most Prestigious Events

Squash to Make Olympic Debut in Los Angeles in 2028

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2025 – NBC Sports will present live coverage of the 2025 Comcast Business U.S. Open Squash Championships from Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia, Pa., beginning with the men’s and women’s semi-finals tomorrow, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. ET and the men’s and women’s finals on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. ET. All live coverage will stream on Peacock.

Peacock will stream live coverage of all four men’s and women’s semi-final matches on Oct. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. ET, as well as Friday’s two men’s and women’s final matches also beginning at 6 p.m. ET. This is the first time in U.S. Open history that live coverage will stream on Peacock.

This year’s U.S. Open will be brought to life like never before, with coverage featuring the most advanced TV broadcast in squash’s history. Produced by SQUASHTV, a suite of new production elements will elevate the viewing experience for fans around the world, including a cable camera and four manned super slow-motion and gimbal cameras

One of the most prestigious events in the sport, this weekend’s event will see 64 of the world’s top players compete head-to-head against one another. This event features an elite lineup of talent, with the U.S. team expected to be represented by U.S. No. 1 and World No. 5 Olivia Weaver and U.S. No. 2 and World No. 9 Amanda Sobhy. On the international side, eight-time women’s world champion Nour El Sherbini, men’s world No. 1 Mostafa Asal, women’s world No. 2 Hania El Hammamy and men’s world No. 3 Paul Coll are all expected to compete this weekend.

This will be the 52nd edition of the event, and with it being the first major Platinum-level championship of the season in the U.S. on the PSA Squash Tour, provides a foundational start towards growing the sport domestically before it makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028, where competition will take place on the outdoor glass court at the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios. This weekend’s event will also feature the largest U.S. Open purse ever.

To watch the semi-finals on Peacock, click here; for the finals, click here.

HOW TO WATCH

Streaming – Peacock

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Oct. 24

Men’s and Women’s Semi-Finals

Peacock

6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 25

Men’s and Women’s Finals

Peacock

6 p.m.



