VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, NBA LEADING SCORER GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONOVAN MITCHELL, AND DEVIN BOOKER HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Nov. 18 Begins with Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Hosting Ja Morant and Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Spurs First Appearance on NBC Since May 12, 2002; Grizzlies’ First-Ever Appearance

Following Grizzlies-Spurs, Devin Booker and Suns Visit Jrue Holiday and Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock; Check Local Listings for Which Game is in Your Market, Both Games Stream on Peacock

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks Visit Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers with “On the Bench” Coverage on Peacock NBA Monday on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 13, 2025 – 2025 NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama, two-time NBA MVP and NBA leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo, and All-NBA guards Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of three NBA matchups across NBC and Peacock next week.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : GRIZZLIES-SPURS; SUNS-TRAIL BLAZERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues this Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Rising superstar and 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, who ranks in the top 15 in the NBA in scoring (26.2 PPG), rebounding (13.0 RPG), and blocks (3.6 BPG), and the San Antonio Spurs (8-3) host two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (4-9) from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In the Spurs’ narrow loss to the Warriors on Wednesday, Wembanyama (31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle (23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) became the first pair of teammates in franchise history to both record triple-doubles in the same game. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA in assists per game (8.1).

This will be the first-ever Grizzlies game on NBC . The last time the Spurs played on NBC was Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2002, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 87-85. Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Tony Parker led the team in scoring.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Grizzlies-Spurs.

C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

In the second game, four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (7-5) visit two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-5) from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., at 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Booker, who ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring (28.2 PPG), and the Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 123-114, on Wednesday, with shooting guard Grayson Allen adding 23 points in the win. Portland beat New Orleans, 125-117, on Wednesday, with 2022 first round pick Shaedon Sharpe pouring in a season-high 35 points and Jrue Holiday posting his fourth double-double of the season (17 points, 12 assists).

The last time the Suns were on NBC was April 29, 2001 , for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round, where they fell to the Sacramento Kings, 104-96. Hall of Famer Jason Kidd had 19 points and a game-high 16 assists in the playoff loss.

The last time the Trail Blazers were on NBC was April 28, 2002 , for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round, where they fell to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, 92-91. Six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists in the loss.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, in his NBC Sports debut (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Suns-Trail Blazers.

Fisher played in the final NBA game on NBC before its 2025-26 debut, when Fisher’s Los Angeles Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets in Game 4 of the 2002 NBA Finals on June 12, 2002, to capture its third consecutive NBA championship. Fisher had 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the series-clinching win.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Carter played for both the Suns (2010-2011) and Grizzlies (2014-2017) during his career. McGrady ended his career with the Spurs in 2013.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : BUCKS-CAVALIERS

2021 NBA Finals MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (7-5) visit 2025 All-NBA First Team selection Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Peacock NBA Monday on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Bucks-Cavaliers also doubles as the fourth installment of “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.4 points per game, and ranks in the top 20 in rebounds (11.9), assists (6.2), and blocks (1.3). Over the last seven seasons, Antetokounmpo has finished in the top five in NBA MVP voting, winning twice (2019-2020). The Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat, 130-116, on Wednesday, with All-Star center Jarrett Allen scoring a season-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Cavaliers and Rivers with the Bucks. Rivers’ father, Doc Rivers, has been the head coach of the Bucks since 2024.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NEWS

2026 NBA All-Star Game: The NBA announced on Tuesday a new U.S. vs. World format for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In the 2026 edition of the annual event, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (known as the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. The three teams will each have a minimum of eight players. For more information on the new format, click here.

2026 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest: On NBA Showtime this past Tuesday, Vince Carter, who won the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest with arguably the greatest performance in the history of the event, discussed the significance of the Slam Dunk Contest in his own life and listed the eight players he would like to see compete in next year’s Slam Dunk Contest: Chicago’s Matas Buzelis, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle, Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Johnny Furphy, Memphis’ Ja Morant, Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe, and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Nov. 17

7 p.m.

Bucks at Cavaliers

Peacock*

Tues., Nov. 18#

8 p.m.

Grizzlies at Spurs

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Suns at Trail Blazers

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench

#The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

