Aston Villa vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City will try to snap their three-game winless skid when they travel to Villa Park to take on UEFA Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa on Wednesday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Three straight draws (with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham) have seen Manchester City not only fall from the top of the PL table, but down two spots to 3rd — now three points back of leaders Arsenal — heading into matchweek 15. In those three games, Manchester City held a lead as late as the 93rd, 79th and 89th minutes, but came away with just a point each time. Notably, Man City have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight PL games after keeping three in six (all wins) to start the season.

Aston Villa sit just a place and a point behind City in the PL table; a victory against Bournemouth on the weekend would have seen Unai Emery’s side overtake them, but they only managed to snatch a late 2-2 draw down on the south coast. In fact, the only side to win more PL games than Aston Villa (22) during the calendar year 2023 is Man City (26), with much of their success coming at Villa Park (13 straight home victories in the PL, dating back to last season). Aston Villa haven’t beaten Manchester City in over 10 years, however, and Emery has never beaten Guardiola in 13 career meetings (0W-4D-9L).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday (Dec. 6)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed)

Focus on Manchester City, injury news

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January), Rodri (suspension), Jack Grealish (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Doku (knock), Matheus Nunes (undisclosed)