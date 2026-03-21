Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Brighton host Liverpool on Saturday with both teams in a proper scrap for European qualification.

WATCH — Brighton v Liverpool

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:45am ET Saturday (March 21)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Brighton vs Liverpool score: 1-1

Welbeck 14'; Kerkez 30'

Brighton vs Liverpool live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Half time thoughts on Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

That scoreline feels about right. Liverpool have huffed and puffed and created a few chances, but Brighton look pretty dangerous when they break forward and swing crosses into the box. Intriguing second half coming up and compared to Liverpool, Brighton have plenty more options on the bench to change this game.

Mamardashvili saves well

Brighton break and a cross is going towards the back post with Brighton players waiting to finish, but Mamardashvili makes an important stop. Very even since that Liverpool equalizer and Brighton have almost been caught playing out from the back a few times.

Kerkez equalizes after a huge error from Dunk

A long ball forward is flicked back towards his own goal by Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk, but he didn’t see Milos Kerkez lurking. The Hungarian left back nips in and lobs Verbruggen beautifully to make it 1-1. Awful mistake from Dunk. Brilliant finish from Kerkez. We are level in the sun in Brighton!

Good save from Verbruggen!

Lovely play from Liverpool down the right and a cross is swung in. Mac Allister heads it down and it looks like it’s sneaking in to the bottom corner, but Bart Verbruggen gets down really well to save.

Gakpo is in, but can’t make the most of it

Straight away Liverpool have a chance to equalize as Cody Gakpo is in over the top but Mats Wieffer does just enough to put him off and Gakpo can’t sort his feet out.

Welbeck heads home!

Totally against the run of play, Brighton take an early lead at the Amex! A hopeful cross from the left is nodded back across goal superbly by Diego Gomez and Welbeck is on hand to head home. Liverpool want a foul for a push on Ibrahima Konate but the goal stands. Slot isn’t happy with that. Welbeck did have two hands in the back of Konate but was that enough for a foul.

Jones is on as Ekitike can’t continue

He looks really upset Ekitike, as he can’t continue. Curtis Jones is on to replace him and this is a big blow for Slot, who is already missing Mohamed Salah and Alisson to recent injuries. Jones has gone in to an attacking midfield role and Gakpo and Wirtz are floating around up top.

Ekitike down with an impact injury

After just a few minutes Hugo Ekitike is limping around badly. He collided accidentally with James Milner in the center of the pitch and it looks like he has a bit of a dead leg. He’s trying to get going again and is back on the pitch, but he is not moving freely.

Kick off delayed due to traffic accident

The kick off has been pushed back 15 minutes due to a traffic accident on a nearby road.

🚨 Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to a road traffic accident on the A27. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 21, 2026

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

Liverpool lineup

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Brighton team news, focus

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain out, while Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt. It’s no coincidence that Brighton’s upturn in results has coincided with injuries calming down and Hurzeler has found a better balance in the team with James Milner and Pascal Gross locking things down in central midfield.

Liverpool team news, focus

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all remain out and Slot has a very clear starting lineup now. Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai will support Hugo Ekitike, with Mohamed Salah ruled out of this game through injury. Alisson Becker was a last-minute addition to the injury last, and Giorgi Mamardashvili will start between the posts.

Brighton vs Liverpool preview

The Seagulls have picked up in recent weeks with Fabian Hurzeler’s side winning three of their last four games as a huge improvement in their defensive performances has seen them concede just twice in that run. They picked up a big win at Sunderland last weekend to underline their newfound defensive prowess. After a midseason wobble, they are right in the hunt for a European spot.

Liverpool have been dropping points in their quest to qualify for the Champions League and they were frustrated at home last Sunday as they drew 1-1 with Spurs and Arne Slot was booed. But they did hammer Galatasaray 4-0 on Wednesday to seal their spot in the last eight of the Champions League, where they will meet PSG. Liverpool are also in the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they head to Man City, after they beat Brighton a few weeks ago at Anfield in the FA Cup. Slot could still win two trophies and lead Liverpool to Champions League qualification this season, so all is not lost.

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a game which could catch Liverpool out given their exertions in midweek to get past Galatasaray and that Brighton are in very good form. Brighton 2-1 Liverpool.