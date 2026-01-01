 Skip navigation
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Napheesa Collier will have surgery on both ankles and be sidelined for four to six months
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
How to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 13 Nebraska: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 1, 2026 10:27 AM

Thomas Frank takes his Spurs side to his former team Brentford on Thursday with the Bees one point ahead in the table.

WATCH Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Keith Andrews has massively overachieved with Brentford this season as Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade have created so many problems in attack. Brentford hammered Bournemouth 4-1 last time out and are full of confidence.

Spurs scrapped to a crucial 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last time out and they needed that after a poor run of results with just one win in eight before it. They did beat Brentford 2-0 in early December and matched up well against the Bees.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (January 1)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON, while Josh Dasilva, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are out injured. Sepp van den Berg faces a late fitness test. Brentford will look to set pieces and counters to punish any lapses in concentration from Spurs as Thiago and Schade are so direct and clinical.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs continue to be hit by injuries as James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski all remain out. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are away at AFCON but Cristian Romero is back from suspension. Xavi Simons is still suspended and Lucas Bergvall is hoping to shake off a knock.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This will be fun and there will be plenty of chances on the counter for both teams. Spurs will just about get the win. Brentford 2-3 Spurs.