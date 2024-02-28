Liverpool vs Southampton: How to watch FA Cup 5th round, team news, live updates

Jurgen Klopp and the Kids will try to do it again — because they’ll have to — when Liverpool host Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Follow Liverpool vs Southampton via FotMob.com ]

Three days after pulling off a minor miracle to beat Chelsea on Sunday, the Reds must immediately refocus their attention on the trophies still to be won (three of them, by the way) in the season’s final three months. Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson, Darwin Nuñez, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, plus four other first-teamers, for the final; only Salah, Szoboszlai and Nuñez have a chance to return to face Saints, leaving Klopp to once again name a handful of academy players in the team.

Life in the Championship has been rather good to Southampton after their 11-year run in the Premier League came to an end last spring. Russell Martin was hired away from Swansea City and installed as Southampton manager in the summer, now Saints sit 4th in the Championship, five points off automatic promotion, with 12 games left to play. Forward Adam Armstrong stuck around following the relegation, and is now looking like the Championship Player of the Season with 16 goals (3rd-most) and 11 assists (4th-most), leading the way alongside Che Adams (9 goals, 3 assists) and Newcastle loanee Ryan Fraser (6 goals, 2 assists).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: ESPN+

Liverpool injuries, team news

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (thigh), Darwin Nunez (undisclosed), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh), Wataru Endo (ankle)

