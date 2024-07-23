Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal transfer update

With Arsenal transfer news always in overdrive, especially during the summer months, Mikel Arteta discussing potential transfer business is always intriguing.

Arteta did just that at the start of the Gunners’ preseason tour of the USA.

Arsenal are reportedly close to sealing a move for Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, while there are also plenty of reports out there that they are trying to sign another forward to strengthen their attacking options.

What has Mikel Arteta been saying about potential new signings?

Asked about any updates on new signings when in California for Arsenal’s preseason tour of the USA, head coach Mikel Arteta admitted that the Gunners are looking to add in very specific areas.

“No unfortunately not, but we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources, especially in terms of numbers where we are very short. We will try our best but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better,” Arteta said.

He was then asked if he would like his transfer business to be done early this summer: “Yeah from day one, I’d have everyone. That would be my choice!”

And Arteta was then asked if a new signing could join them in the USA during the preseason tour.

“I don’t know. There’s still a lot to go in the window. Edu, the board and everyone at the club are working hard,” Arteta added.

Where should Arsenal strengthen?

Well it seems like center back and left back is obviously a priority as those are the two positions Calafiori can play in and it suggests that Arteta may move to a back three at times this season to potentially add a new layer to Arsenal’s game.

Striker is an obvious one too, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz their main men up top but Jesus has struggled with injuries and Havertz did a fine job in a false nine role last season but is he clinical enough?

Arsenal are pretty set in midfield and out wide but perhaps one more attacking option on the flank to give Bukayo Saka a rest every now and then would also be a good move. At this point, Arsenal will only spend on a player that makes perfect sense for them to buy and will strengthen their squad considerably. That is a fantastic position to be in and with Jurrien Timber now fully fit it’s like they have a brand new defender/midfielder with his incredible versatility.

Most of the transfer news surrounding Arsenal this summer will likely be around the likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale and others moving on to find regular minutes, but Arsenal have proved in recent years they can spend big when the right opportunity pops up and that will give fans hope as the need for a clinical finisher remains.