Newcastle vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

  
Published January 31, 2024 11:56 AM

Newcastle United and Luton Town enter St. James’ Park off of inspiring midweek performances and will hope to move up the Premier League table at 10am ET Saturday.

The still-undermanned Magpies ended a brutal dry spell by completing a season sweep of Aston Villa with a 3-1 win at Villa Park on Tuesday.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs LUTON TOWN LIVE STREAM - LINK

Luton has shown signs of progress all year, constantly scrapping, but the Hatters will be downright buzzing after a 4-0 demolition of Brighton that was both unexpected and a boost out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

The Magpies can now reconsider their European qualification options aside from the FA Cup, while Luton’s hopeful of a surprise away win that makes safety more than a hopeful concept.

How to watch Newcastle vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Callum Wilson (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (knock)

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Issa Kabore (undisclosed), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jordan Clark (suspended)