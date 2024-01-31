Newcastle vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights
Newcastle United and Luton Town enter St. James’ Park off of inspiring midweek performances and will hope to move up the Premier League table at 10am ET Saturday.
The still-undermanned Magpies ended a brutal dry spell by completing a season sweep of Aston Villa with a 3-1 win at Villa Park on Tuesday.
Luton has shown signs of progress all year, constantly scrapping, but the Hatters will be downright buzzing after a 4-0 demolition of Brighton that was both unexpected and a boost out of the Premier League’s bottom three.
The Magpies can now reconsider their European qualification options aside from the FA Cup, while Luton’s hopeful of a surprise away win that makes safety more than a hopeful concept.
How to watch Newcastle vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 3)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Newcastle focus, team news
OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Callum Wilson (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (knock)
Luton Town focus, team news
OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Issa Kabore (undisclosed), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jordan Clark (suspended)