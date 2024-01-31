Newcastle vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

Newcastle United and Luton Town enter St. James’ Park off of inspiring midweek performances and will hope to move up the Premier League table at 10am ET Saturday.

The still-undermanned Magpies ended a brutal dry spell by completing a season sweep of Aston Villa with a 3-1 win at Villa Park on Tuesday.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs LUTON TOWN LIVE STREAM - LINK

Luton has shown signs of progress all year, constantly scrapping, but the Hatters will be downright buzzing after a 4-0 demolition of Brighton that was both unexpected and a boost out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

The Magpies can now reconsider their European qualification options aside from the FA Cup, while Luton’s hopeful of a surprise away win that makes safety more than a hopeful concept.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Callum Wilson (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (undisclosed), Jamaal Lascelles (knock)

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Issa Kabore (undisclosed), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jordan Clark (suspended)