The 2023-24 Premier League season has been chaos so far and the table is beautifully congested as we try and wrap our heads around the first few months.

If only there was another way to rank how teams are getting on...

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League continues to provide shocks galore up and down the table and we look to have an extremely tight title race between up to a dozen teams this season.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweek 11 and their current trajectory.

Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 11

The strugglers

20. Burnley - Down 2

19. Bournemouth - Down 2

18. Sheffield United - Up 2

17. West Ham - Down 2

16. Fulham - Down 3

The Clarets lost at home to Crystal Palace, capping a record-breaking sixth-straight home defeat to open the season and Vincent Kompany’s side just don’t have the firepower to stay in the Premier League. Bournemouth were hammered at Man City to underline their struggles, while Sheffield United got a hugely controversial (but much needed) first win back in the top-flight as they beat Wolves to give themselves a chance of hanging in there. West Ham are slumping badly with David Moyes under pressure as they lost at Brentford and have now gone four games without a win, while Fulham are without a win in three as they look devoid of confidence in attack as they passed up a great chance to beat Man United at home with a lackluster attacking display.

The scrappers

15. Luton Town - Up 1

14. Nottingham Forest - Up 5

13. Crystal Palace - Up 1

12. Everton - Down 2

11. Wolves - Down 4

Luton Town battled valiantly at home against Liverpool and were so close to securing a historic win as the Hatters are proving the best of the new boys and are a horrible team to play against, especially at home. The City Ground remains a fortress for Nottingham Forest too, as they stunned in-form Aston Villa with a 2-0 win and Awoniyi being back up top made a huge difference. Palace ground out a win at Burnley as they continue to chug along nicely in midtable and now have Eze back and Olise nearly fit, while Everton were good value for their point against Brighton but Sean Dyche will be disappointed they couldn’t add a second goal and that they dropped too deep in the second half. Once again Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was left fuming over a VAR decision as they lost at Sheffield United to prove their good start to the season could unravel at any moment.

The promising bunch

10. Manchester United - Up 2

9. Chelsea - Up 2

8. Brighton - Even

7. Aston Villa - Down 3

6. Brentford - Up 3

Bruno Fernandes’ late winner at Fulham spared the blushes of Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s side were resolute defensively as they went back to basics and just scraped a win. Yes, the performance was not great but the result was huge and United are looking to build on it with Andre Onana having a very good game in goal. As for Chelsea, they’re another giant who got a big win when they needed it most and it’s hard to analyze their performance (or the entire game) of their crazy 4-1 win at Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino will be happy with some aspects as they created so many chances, but they were also playing against nine men for a large chunk of the game and were wasteful with opportunities and almost allowed Spurs to make it 2-2 on several occasions late in the game. Let’s see if the Blues can build on that big win. Brighton were sluggish against Everton as they were undone on the counter on numerous occasions but they battled hard for a point as their winless run stretched to five. Aston Villa had a real off day in their unexpected defeat at Forest as Unai Emery’s side dominated the play but their final ball was lacking as teams may have been shown a blueprint in how to stop them exploiting space on the counter. Brentford have now made it three wins on the trot as their crazy comeback win at home to West Ham summed up all that is good about Thomas Frank’s side as they’re missing so many key players but are just getting on with it and are absolutely horrible to play against.

The leading lights

5. Liverpool - Even

4. Arsenal - Down 3

3. Newcastle - Up 3

2. Tottenham - Up 1

1. Manchester City - Up 1

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to leave Luton with a point thanks to a late equalizer from Luis Diaz as Liverpool were extremely wasteful but were thankful to not be on the end of a historic upset. Arsenal were beaten at Newcastle after more VAR controversy with Mikel Arteta left fuming, but the Gunners were lacking in creativity throughout and question marks around David Raya in goal remain. Given all of their injuries, you have to hand it to Newcastle for that win over Arsenal. Eddie Howe’s side are in fine form and are seven games unbeaten and have been stretched to their limits with big Champions League games wedged in-between these massive PL clashes. They’re just seven points off the top, in the League Cup quarterfinals and in the hunt for the Champions League last 16. Tottenham lost 4-1 at home to Chelsea but my goodness they put in a heroic display to almost snatch a point despite being down to nine men. Ange Postecoglou’s side started superbly against Chelsea but then lost their heads as Romero and Udogie were sent off but Ange-ball continued as they were incredibly brave and were applauded off the pitch despite their first defeat of the season. That said, the defeat will probably come at a big cost with Micky van de Ven going down with a hamstring injury, James Maddison also coming off and Romero now suspended for three games. And back in top spot we have the imperious Manchester City as they’ve now won three games in a row and scored six against Bournemouth to underline their dominance, with Jeremy Doku looking like one of the signings of the summer.