Premier League results Week 26: Scores, highlights, streams, TV channel, schedule

Premier League Matchweek 26 is a beauty, as we are starting to enter the spring and things are getting heated up and down the table.

MORE — Latest Premier League table

Can Liverpool get back to winning ways as they head to Manchester City? Will Arsenal keep the pressure on in the title race? Will anybody break clear in the congested race to finish in the top four?

At the bottom it’s also a pivotal weekend as teams aim to stay within touching distance of safety.

Premier League fixtures, results Matchweek 26

Friday 21 February 2025

Leicester City 0-4 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis

Saturday 22 February 2025

7:30am: Everton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal v West Ham — Premier League on Peacock

Fulham v Crystal Palace — Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich Town v Spurs — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

Southampton v Brighton — Premier League on Peacock

12:30pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea — NBC — Watch live online via NBC.com