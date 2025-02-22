Premier League results Week 26: Scores, highlights, streams, TV channel, schedule
Premier League Matchweek 26 is a beauty, as we are starting to enter the spring and things are getting heated up and down the table.
Can Liverpool get back to winning ways as they head to Manchester City? Will Arsenal keep the pressure on in the title race? Will anybody break clear in the congested race to finish in the top four?
At the bottom it’s also a pivotal weekend as teams aim to stay within touching distance of safety.
Premier League fixtures, results Matchweek 26
Friday 21 February 2025
Leicester City 0-4 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis
Saturday 22 February 2025
7:30am: Everton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock
Arsenal v West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
Fulham v Crystal Palace — Premier League on Peacock
Ipswich Town v Spurs — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
Southampton v Brighton — Premier League on Peacock
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea — NBC — Watch live online via NBC.com
Sunday 23 February 2025
9am: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
11:30am: Man City v Liverpool — Premier League on Peacock