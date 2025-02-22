 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Virginia
Illinois at No. 3 Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Oregon at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoaldoucoure_250222.jpg
Doucoure heads Everton 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_evebetogoal_250222.jpg
Beto strikes Everton 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_cbb_michmsu_250221.jpg
Highlights: No. 14 MSU topples No. 12 Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Virginia
Illinois at No. 3 Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Oregon at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoaldoucoure_250222.jpg
Doucoure heads Everton 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_evebetogoal_250222.jpg
Beto strikes Everton 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_cbb_michmsu_250221.jpg
Highlights: No. 14 MSU topples No. 12 Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Premier League results Week 26: Scores, highlights, streams, TV channel, schedule

  
Published February 22, 2025 08:04 AM

Premier League Matchweek 26 is a beauty, as we are starting to enter the spring and things are getting heated up and down the table.

MORE — Latest Premier League table

Can Liverpool get back to winning ways as they head to Manchester City? Will Arsenal keep the pressure on in the title race? Will anybody break clear in the congested race to finish in the top four?

At the bottom it’s also a pivotal weekend as teams aim to stay within touching distance of safety.

Premier League fixtures, results Matchweek 26

Friday 21 February 2025
Leicester City 0-4 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis

Saturday 22 February 2025
7:30am: Everton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock
Arsenal v West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
Fulham v Crystal Palace — Premier League on Peacock
Ipswich Town v Spurs — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
Southampton v Brighton — Premier League on Peacock
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea — NBC — Watch live online via NBC.com

Sunday 23 February 2025
9am: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
11:30am: Man City v Liverpool — Premier League on Peacock