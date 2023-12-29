 Skip navigation
Tottenham vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 29, 2023 02:35 PM

Bournemouth brings a red-hot streak to North London for a litmus test against Ange Postecoglou’s fun Tottenham side (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries project looks very good right now, winners of four-straight and holders of 12th place on the Premier League table.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Bournemouth’s beaten Fulham, Forest, Manchester United, and Palace, three of them by clean sheet, and begins a tough Premier League run with Spurs, Liverpool, and West Ham next on the docket.

Tottenham started December as it finished November — poorly — but then claimed wins over Newcastle, Forest, and Everton before heading down to Brighton on Thursday. It was a six-goal thriller for undermanned Spurs, who fell 4-2 after Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies answered a four-goal Brighton outburst with late markers.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (December 31)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Focus on Tottenham, team news

OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee). | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (thigh), Richarlison (back)

Focus on Bournemouth, team news

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Milos Kerkez (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness)