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Dream draw for the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup group stage? Opponents, schedule, path

  
Published March 31, 2026 05:01 PM

Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT know who they will face during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup — now less than 100 days from kicking off in North America.

And it was a very favorable draw for the USMNT.

MORE — Winners and losers of the 2026 World Cup draw

The Yanks are hosting the tournament along with neighbors Mexico and Canada, and will be the top seed in Group D for what they are hope are just the first three matches of their tournament.

Who will they play?

Who is the USMNT’s first World Cup opponent? Group D, first match

When: June 12, 2026
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California
Opponent: Paraguay (Pot 3 team)

They say it’s difficult to beat the same opponent twice, but the USMNT will be happy enough to try with a Paraguay side they toppled 2-1 on November 15. Oh, and they managed to do it with a shorthanded team in a performance that featured statements from Tanner Tessmann and Gio Reyna.

Who is the USMNT’s most under-the-radar opponent? Group D, second match

When: June 19, 2026
Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Opponent: Australia (Pot 2 team)

Australia was a good draw for the USMNT when it comes to their Pot 2 options, especially considering Mauricio Pochettino’s men beat the Socceroos on American soil just a month and a half ago. But they’ll show up ready to scrap, as St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe headline a plucky group of underdogs.

Who will the USMNT play in the group stage finale? Group D, third match

When: June 25, 2026
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California
Opponent: Turkiye (Pot 4 team — UEFA second round playoff winner)

This could’ve been Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkiye, or Romania and the best of the bunch is the one that won a pair of UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff matches. Turkiye is very good and beat the Yanks 2-1 last summer in a friendly on American soil. They are ranked 14th in ELO ratings and 22nd by FIFA. They instantly become the trickiest game in the group for the USMNT.

Who could the USMNT play if they win Group D?

This is a huge deal, because winning Group D means not facing a group runner-up and instead meeting a third-place team.

Yes, that could be from a Group of Death, so to speak, but it’s likely preferable to the alternative.

The Round of 32 opponent would come from Group B, E, F, I, or J. Group B is Canada, Qatar, Switzerland and a playoff winner who is favored to be Italy. E is Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. F has the Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, and a the winner of a loaded playoff with Sweden, Ukraine, Poland, and Albania. I is France, Senegal, Norway, and either Bolivia, Suriname, or Iraq. J is Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

If the Yanks won that game, they’d face the Winner of Group G or the third-place team from A, E, H, I, or J.