VIDEO: Spurs’ Micky van de Ven runs box to box, scores potential Puskas Award winner

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:37 PM

Micky van de Ven, one of the most electric footballers in the world, scored one of the most electric goals you’re going to see all season, to put Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

MOREChampions League fixtures & results | UCL table

Tottenham Hotspur’s towering center back picked up the ball on the edge of his own box, strided past four Copenhagen players, jinked past another on the halfway line and went the rest of the way unobstructed before slamming a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper at the near post. The ball recovery of a defender, the dribbling of a world-class winger, and the finishing of a natural no. 9.

We’ll be seeing that one again (and maybe again) when the Puskas Award is handed out in December.

Micky, take a bow, son.