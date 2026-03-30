Who is the most irreplaceable USMNT player heading into the World Cup?

Most United States men’s national team fans know the big names who star for the side, but which player should be bubble-wrapped until the World Cup?

Judging which player is the most irrepleacable for a club team is a lot different than the same question for a national team because the player pool cannot be altered by offering a huge chunk of money to another country to pry away their citizenship.

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Take goalkeeper. For about 20 years the United States had a world-class or nearly world-class keeper. Whether Kasey Keller, Brad Friedel, or Tim Howard, the Yanks were stacked between the sticks with second- and third-string keepers boasting strong reputations. Matt Turner is no bum and Matt Freese pretty good, but we’ve learned over the last two qualifying cycles that there wasn’t some magic in our soil producing masters of the keeper craft.

As for this team, it’s not as simple as pointing to Christian Pulisic and saying, “That’s the best-known and best-producing player we have in Europe.” And that’s not because Pulisic is in a cold-snap for club and country. It’s because the player who would fill his space might not drop the team’s performance as much as stars at another position.

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So while Pulisic is the name atop the back of the average jersey sold in stores and Tyler Adams perhaps the most important player on a decent Premier League club, who’s absence would make the biggest difference to the USMNT? And what about the other nine positions on the field.

Coincidentally for the U.S., many of their stars have missed enough time to show what the team can and can’t do without them — and in many cases, it’s been fine.

So, who is the most irreplaceable player for the USMNT? First we have to establish our contenders.

What is the USMNT’s Best XI for the 2026 World Cup?

There isn’t a simple answer for this, though Mauricio Pochettino’s men losing 5-2 to Belgium and snapping their unbeaten streak came with a move away from a back three and seemingly would point to its return for Tuesday and the summer.

We came up with this bunch and detailed the whys in this post:

— Matt Turner —

— Chris Richards — Mark McKenzie — Tim Ream —

— Sergino Dest — Tyler Adams — Weston McKennie — Antonee Robinson —

— Timothy Weah — Christian Pulisic —

— Folarin Balogun —

Five least replaceable USMNT players heading into the 2026 World Cup

Trimming the 11 to seven is pretty simple, Going for eight to five is pulling teeth.

Turner and Freese are more a matter of preference than a gulf of talent, so it’s not goalkeeper. Chris Richards is the No. 1 center back but even with Ream a steady presence there’s no clear argument that a second CB has written his name on the tactics board in Sharpie (it would also be really rude and mess up the tactics board).

So McKenzie, and even Ream, are out.

This might be a controversial take because Balogun is the most complete center forward in the pool but we think he just misses out on the top five due to stages of the game where a Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright could merit preference.

Dest is next here because at his best there’s no question he’s a unique talent and capable of the sublime. Yet there are batten-down-the-hatches games where Joe Scally might be preferred by Pochettino, aren’t there?

That brings us to six. In our opinion the identity of the top four as a group was simple. Sorting them, not so much.

Vying for fifth were two players with stunning versatility and huge moments in the U.S. shirt. Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah can both play up and down the formation. Recency bias might lead you to McKennie — he was a goal scorer and one of a handful of solid performers against Belgium — while Weah had so much trouble with Jeremy Doku as a right back in the back four. But McKennie also has worn some implied criticism and questionable moments with the national team, too.

So who’s the top five?

5. Weston McKennie

The 27-year-old can help drive attack from the front three, go box-to-box as an eight, or even deliver performances as wingback. And there’s an argument to be made that the USMNT is about to see the best and most consistent McKennie they’ve seen during a national team career with peaks and valleys. He’s having his best season for Juventus and won’t be leaving there soon. His spirit will be a big part of the World Cup.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Weston McKennie #8 of the United States strikes the ball during the first half against Belgium during an international friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images) Getty Images

4. Christian Pulisic

Listen, he’s so so so good and this isn’t even an argument against his being the best player on the team. But the three players above him on this list have more of a drop-off between them to the next player into the lineup. Pulisic may catch fire and put in a Best XI of the World Cup performance, but Malik Tillman’s brilliant performances when Pulisic’s been out of the lineup have opened the eyes of many and other players could have effective performances with his level of freedom in the XI. With just one assist in his last seven caps, there could also be some recency bias here, but the U.S. impressive November wins over Paraguay and Uruguay came without Pulisic and he was blanked in the Nations League semifinals and third-place game losses.

3. Chris Richards

Another player at the peak of his powers and just nearing a center back’s prime, the 25-year-old center back might be the second-best center back on Crystal Palace — Maxence Lacroix has been overlooked for years and is just now on the France senior squad — but he’s a force at both ends of the pitch for the Yanks. Ream was the most important center back but the torch has been passed and there’s a big gap him, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, and Miles Robinson. As long as Noahkai Banks is not in the team and Cameron Carter-Vickers injured, Richards is crazy important to the Yanks’ World Cup hopes. It’s a small sample size, but the USMNT have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games without Richards.

2. Tyler Adams

There’s part of us that says it’s crazy to not have Adams No. 1 if we aren’t going to put Pulisic there, especially with memories of the Adams-sized hole in the midfield in last summer’s 4-0 embarrassment against Switzerland — Pulisic, Richards, Robinson, McKennie, and Tillman also didn’t play — but.... there’s just so much juice in the midfield pool. Tanner Tessmann is a unique talent with his combination of size, smarts, and skill. Johnny Cardoso is still on the ascendancy even if we haven’t seen his European form so often in a U.S. shirt. And McKennie’s presence in the top five is just one other player who can give the Yanks a good midfield without Adams.

1. Antonee Robinson

He’s one of the best left backs in the world and it takes twisting and turning to really argue that the U.S. can hang with a top nation if anyone but Robinson is on the left flank. Using a Sergino Dest or Max Arfsten isn’t awful if Pochettino is only riding with a back three but Dest is a huge drop-off from Robinson in a back four and Arfsten shouldn’t even be on the radar for that duty at this stage in his young and promising career.

Robinson’s 64 minutes against Belgium — and an assist — were his first for the national team since November 2024. He went 90 minutes in a 5-1 friendly loss to Colombia and in the shameful 2-1 loss to Panama in the Copa America, but he also had an assist in that game. His performance against Raphinha in a 1-1 draw with Brazil that summer, days after the Yanks were crushed by Colombia, should live long in the memory of fans.

Robinson would start for the vast majority of national teams in the world and he’s miles clear of Arfsten when it comes to performances outside of CONCACAF. Kristoffer Lund or a wrong-sided Dest aren’t better answers. If Robinson misses the World Cup, there’s a side of the field being targeted by the opposition from Moment No. 1.