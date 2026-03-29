How to watch USMNT vs Portugal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The USMNT will be looking for an instant response to a humbling defeat to Belgium on Saturday, as they host Portugal in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday in another testing friendly.

WATCH — USMNT v Portugal

Mauricio Pochetitno’s USMNT took the lead against Belgium but then let in five goals and eventually lost 5-2 after an extremely disappointing defensive display. A few months ahead of kicking off their 2026 World Cup on home soil, the heavy defeat to Belgium taught us that this young U.S. side are still some way off where they need to be. This friendly against a hugely-talented Portugal side will test their resilience and bouncebackability further.

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As for Roberto Martinez and Portugal, they drew 0-0 against Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday. The European powers have an incredible array of midfield and attacking talents to call upon and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao aren’t even in this squad. Portugal are tipped to go far in the World Cup this summer and are extremely capable of delivering another heavy defeat for Pochettino to mull over.

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For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Portugal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Portugal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET Tuesday (March 31)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Universo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock (en Espanol)

USMNT team news, focus

With center backs Chris Richards and Miles Robinson struggling with injury, both are out against Portugal on Tuesday. That complicates the situation for Pochettino who has seen success playing a 3-4-3 formation in 2025 but may not be able to do that against Portugal due to a lack of center backs. The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Auston Trusty, Ricardo Pepi, Matt Freese and Aidan Morris could all start and Pochettino will be looking for his side to keep the ball better and be less stretched defensively on the counter.

Portugal team news, focus

Martinez will likely rotate his side but key players like Ruben Neves, Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes could all start again after playing 45 minutes against Mexico. Bruno Fernandes may not start as he played 77 minutes against Mexico, while Joao Neves, Diogo Dalot, Pedro Neto and Vitinha could all start after being on the bench at the weekend. With Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rafael Leao not even in this squad, you start to understand just how stacked Portugal are.

USMNT vs Portugal prediction

Even though this is a friendly, it feels like a big moment for Pochettino’s USMNT project. They will make this game a lot tighter but Portugal’s attacking quality will shine through. USMNT 0-2 Portugal.