Wolves vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published October 7, 2023 03:19 PM

Aston Villa will try to make it four straight wins (and six in seven games) in the Premier League, when they travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolves in the West Midlands derby on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Last time out, it was a resounding, dazzling 6-1 thrashing of fellow European qualifiers Brighton, as Ollie Watkins bagged a hat trick and Unai Emery’s side leapfrogged the Seagulls for 5th place in the table. Aston Villa will be on short rest this weekend, though, after a mix-and-match first team came away with a 1-0 victory over Serbian side Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. John McGinn headed home in the 94th minute to break the scoreless deadlock at the death. With a relatively favorable run of fixtures to come after next week’s international break (West Ham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, before facing Tottenham at the end of November), the good times could continue to roll for some time yet.

Wolves were victorious last weekend as well, as Gary O’Neil’s side pulled off the biggest upset of the season so far, handing three-time defending champions Manchester City their first defeat. The unlikely result snapped Wolves’ three-game winless skid and kept them three points clear of the relegation zone following a less than ideal start to the campaign (1W-1D-4L in their first six games). Hwang Hee-chan bagged the winning goal midway through the second half to take his season tally to four (Wolves’ leading scorer).

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Oct. 8)

TV: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Wolves, injury news

OUT: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (suspension)

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Alex Moreno (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Moussa Diaby (undisclosed), Boubacar Kamara (undisclosed), Timothy Iroegbunam (other)