 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Amber Glenn
Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu give U.S. figure skating historic 1-2 at Cup of China
Day 7 - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025
Brody Malone wins high bar world title, joins U.S. men’s gymnastics legends

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal1_251025.jpg
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251025.jpg
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251025.jpg
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Amber Glenn
Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu give U.S. figure skating historic 1-2 at Cup of China
Day 7 - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025
Brody Malone wins high bar world title, joins U.S. men’s gymnastics legends

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal1_251025.jpg
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251025.jpg
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251025.jpg
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueTottenham HotspurAntonin Kinsky

Antonin
Kinsky

Latest News

Newcastle United v Fulham - Premier League
Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League
Chelsea vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/2026
Alexander Isak injury news: Latest update on Liverpool’s star striker
Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League predictions, five things to watch for Week 9 of the 2025-26 season
Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 2025 FA Community Shield
How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-WEST HAM
Leeds 2-1 West Ham: Aaronson, Rodon pile misery on dull Irons
Newcastle United FC v Fulham FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Murphy's press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
October 25, 2025 10:24 AM
Calvin Bassey is caught sleeping in possession as Jacob Murphy nicks the ball and sprints away from the Fulham defense to slot home Newcastle's opener at St. James' Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251025.jpg
1:05
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251025.jpg
1:18
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251025.jpg
1:22
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland
Now Playing
nbc_pl_timhowardpenalty_251025v2.jpg
3:16
Howard takes on the Tennessee women’s soccer team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_westhamanalysis_251025.jpg
3:31
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_251024.jpg
1:58
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
1:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leewhu_251024.jpg
9:53
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
1:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
3:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
Now Playing