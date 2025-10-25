Latest News
Murphy's press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
Calvin Bassey is caught sleeping in possession as Jacob Murphy nicks the ball and sprints away from the Fulham defense to slot home Newcastle's opener at St. James' Park.
Up Next
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
Murphy's press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
Calvin Bassey is caught sleeping in possession as Jacob Murphy nicks the ball and sprints away from the Fulham defense to slot home Newcastle's opener at St. James' Park.
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
Sunderland find their equalizer thanks to Wilson Isidor's finish from close range during a scramble in the box to make it 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland
Chelsea strike first and it's Alejandro Garnacho with his first goal for the Blues to give his side an early 1-0 lead against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.
Howard takes on the Tennessee women’s soccer team
Howard takes on the Tennessee women's soccer team
Watch as Tim Howard takes on the Tennessee women's team in a winner-take-all penalty shootout contest.
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on West Ham's poor run of form this season on the heels of the Hammers' loss to Leeds in Matchweek 9.
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Leeds United's performance in a 2-1 win over West Ham and share their thoughts on what's going so wrong with the Hammers.
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds' win over West Ham
Both of Leeds' goal scorers Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson speak to the media following their win over West Ham at Elland Road in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Watch full-match highlights from West Ham's visit to Elland Road in a hotly-contested fixture against Leeds in Matchweek 9.
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
Soucek: West Ham in 'very serious' situation
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Tomas Soucek's comments following West Ham's 2-1 loss to Leeds in Matchweek 9.