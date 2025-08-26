 Skip navigation
Latest News

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025
When is the UEFA Champions League draw? How does it work?
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
Manchester United knocked out of League Cup by 4th-tier Grimsby Town
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
Ruben Amorim with ‘nothing to say, I’m really sorry’ after Man United lose to Grimsby Town
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
League Cup 2025-26 LIVE second round scores, third round draw, schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
How to watch Grimsby vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Top 10 transfer targets who could move before Deadline Day in the Premier League
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Soccer: Chelsea at Arsenal
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
August 26, 2025 02:41 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 2.
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
7:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
nbc_pl_2robarsenalleedsv2_250826.jpg
13:45
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack
nbc_pl_2robsmufulv2_250826.jpg
14:15
Examining Amorim’s biggest issues at Man United
nbc_pl_2robfrankerav2_250826.jpg
18:47
Spurs showcased tactical ‘flexibility’ v. City
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250826.jpg
17:16
Defoe: West Ham are ‘a hard watch’ under Potter
nbc_pl_genxparta_250826.jpg
19:38
Defoe ‘really impressed’ by Spurs’ midfield
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250826.jpg
12:40
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
1:28
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
4:35
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
