Lowe Down: 'I was disappointed for Thomas Frank'
Rebecca Lowe answers Gary Neville's and Lee Dixon's most pressing questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on the state of Spurs under Thomas Frank, Erling Haaland's dominance, Wolves' next manager, and more.
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon analyze Manchester City's statement win against Bournemouth and West Ham's stunner over Newcastle in Matchweek 10.
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
After many, many messages about what foods they should try during their visit to America, Gary Neville and Lee Dixon taste test a couple of signature American dishes.
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises the performances of Erling Haaland, Nico O'Reilly, and Matheus Nunes in their win over Bournemouth in Matchweek 10.
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
Erling Haaland speak to the media following his two-goal performance for Manchester City in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Matchweek 10.
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon react to Manchester City's impressive 3-1 victory against Bournemouth to jump into second place in the table, trailing only the Gunners.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
Watch full-match highlights from Bournemouth's visit to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in Matchweek 10.
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
Manchester City have a two-goal cushion over Bournemouth thanks to Nico O'Reilly's low-driven strike into the far corner of the goal to make it 3-1 at the Etihad.
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
Erling Haland scores his 13th goal of the season and his second of the day to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.