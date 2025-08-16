 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman RJ Hampshire.JPG
2025 Unadilla 450 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: RJ Hampshire leads early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84

Top Clips

cherki_copy.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueAston VillaGeorge Hemmings

George
Hemmings

Latest News

Soccer: Chelsea at Arsenal
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Wolves 0-4 Manchester City: Haaland, Reijnders lead picture-perfect start
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction after Manchester City pummel Wolves behind Haaland, Reijnders, Cherki
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, season and career stats, Premier League records
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after debut win over Burnley?
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-BURNLEY
What did we learn from Thomas Frank’s first game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur?
FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-WEST HAM
Sunderland 3-0 West Ham: Black Cats enjoy dream return to the big time
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - Premier League
Brighton 1-1 Fulham: Muniz scores last-gasp equalizer
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted lineups, team news, analysis
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
August 16, 2025 02:15 PM
Rayan Cherki comes off the bench and delivers for Manchester City to make it 4-0 for Pep Guardiola's side against Wolves at the Molineux.
cherki_copy.jpg
1:22
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
1:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
1:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
1:31
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_pl_sunderlandwesthamv2_250816.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. West Ham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_wolvestributejota_250816.jpg
2:39
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
nbc_pl_totvburehl_250816.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
nbc_pl_bhafulhl_250816.jpg
14:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_bhaful_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
1:48
Spurs off to ‘brilliant start’ under Frank
nbc_pl_bhaful_munizgoal_250816.jpg
1:24
Muniz grabs 96-minute equalizer for Fulham
