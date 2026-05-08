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History of last-day Premier League title winners
Joe Prince-Wright looks at the history of the Premier League title being decided on the final matchday and explores how dominant Manchester City have been recently.
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History of last-day Premier League title winners
History of last-day Premier League title winners
Joe Prince-Wright looks at the history of the Premier League title being decided on the final matchday and explores how dominant Manchester City have been recently.
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
Joe Prince-Wright breaks down the Premier League title winning scenarios for both Arsenal and Manchester City and how their remaining matches will impact who gets the trophy.
Arsenal are ‘slight’ value in PL title markets
Arsenal are 'slight' value in PL title markets
Jay Croucher lays out his thinking behind betting in Premier League champion markets, where Manchester City's "congested" schedule plays a major factor as Arsenal's odds remain the top to beat.
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
'Dynamic' Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's stunning 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
Spurs' work ethic was 'off the charts' v. Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe heap praise on a revitalized Tottenham Hotspur team that displayed huge improvements against Aston Villa under the tutelage of Roberto De Zerbi.
Premier League title charge ‘is on’ for Arsenal
Premier League title charge 'is on' for Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive and dominant victory over Fulham at the Emirates to go top of the table after Matchweek 35.
Man City slip, give Arsenal momentum in title race
Man City slip, give Arsenal momentum in title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe unpack Manchester City's dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton that saw Pep Guardiola's side drop two points in the title race to give Arsenal some breathing room.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 35.
PL RAW: Man Utd triumph in thriller v. Liverpool
PL RAW: Man Utd triumph in thriller v. Liverpool
Enjoy the sights and sounds from the Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United take down Liverpool in a five-goal affair at Old Trafford.