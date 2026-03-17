Latest News
Unpacking Chelsea's huddle, loss against Newcastle
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's pregame antics before diving into the Blues' performance in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
Unpacking Chelsea’s huddle, loss against Newcastle
Unpacking Chelsea's huddle, loss against Newcastle
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's pregame antics before diving into the Blues' performance in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Carrick, Man United pass big test against Villa
Carrick, Man United pass big test against Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Michael Carrick's continued impact at Manchester United following the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Spurs played with ‘desperation’ against Liverpool
Spurs played with 'desperation' against Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur's performance in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, where Igor Tudor made some tactical tweaks to salvage a point at Anfield.
Are Manchester City’s title chances over?
Are Manchester City's title chances over?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City dropping two points against West Ham, putting their title hopes in serious peril after Matchweek 30.
Takeaways from Arsenal’s dramatic win over Everton
Takeaways from Arsenal's dramatic win over Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe unpack Max Dowman's heroic performance off the bench for Arsenal in a 2-0 win against Everton in Matchweek 30.
What’s going wrong for Haaland, Manchester City?
What's going wrong for Haaland, Manchester City?
The Generation xG crew examines Manchester City's recent struggles and discuss Erling Haaland's cold streak in front of goal.
Spurs ‘found something’ in setup against Liverpool
Spurs 'found something' in setup against Liverpool
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Igor Tudor found success against Liverpool after tweaking his starting formation.
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
PL RAW: Fernandes' masterclass against Aston Villa
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Old Trafford during Manchester United's impressive 3-1 victory against Aston Villa in Matchweek 30.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 30.