MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Southern California
How to watch No. 23 USC vs. Nebraska: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 10 matchup
NASCAR Championship Media Day
Chase Briscoe’s hometown in Indiana ready to celebrate a NASCAR Cup championship
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Injured George Springer on track to play in Game 6 for Blue Jays, manager says

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mdbuzzwilliams_251030.jpg
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland
nbc_nba_ogbucksv2_251030.jpg
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_ogcollegebb_251030.jpg
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA

Trending Teams

Joachim
Latest News

Port Vale v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third Round
How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CRYSTAL PALACE
This is Arsenal’s Premier League title to lose
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Fulham v Arsenal - Premier League
How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League
League Cup 2025-26 fourth round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Magpies make easy work of Spurs in League Cup
Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace: Eagles soar past young Reds, into League Cup quarterfinals
Takeaways from Man United's win over Brighton
October 28, 2025 01:05 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-2 win over Brighton, their third-straight Premier League victory of the season.
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
7:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
7:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
4:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
3:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
9:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
4:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_pl_wilsonisidor_251026.jpg
2:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
