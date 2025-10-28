 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin
26 U.S. athletes to watch at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
NASCAR seeking resolution with 23XI Racing, Front Row ahead of Championship weekend
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 8: Saquon Barkley bounces back, Jonathan Taylor stays hot

nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_gamepreview_251028.jpg
Clippers must utilize their size against Warriors
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_bucksbreakdown_251028.jpg
Who can step up alongside Giannis with Bucks?
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_brunsonandknicksbreakdown_251028.jpg
Knicks’ consistency pivotal to success in 2025-26

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Julio
Soler

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
William Saliba, Declan Rice injury news — Mikel Arteta updates status of Arsenal stars
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Wrexham v Cardiff City - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
League Cup 2025-26 fourth round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
US Cremonese v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CRYSTAL PALACE
This is Arsenal’s Premier League title to lose
Newcastle United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports
Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings — Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao star in El Clasico
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Takeaways from Man United's win over Brighton
October 28, 2025 01:05 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-2 win over Brighton, their third-straight Premier League victory of the season.
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
7:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
7:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
4:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
3:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
9:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
4:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_pl_wilsonisidor_251026.jpg
2:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
