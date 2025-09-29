Latest News
PL Update: West Ham fight back against Everton
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Everton's 1-1 draw with West Ham at Hill Dickinson Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 6.
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Everton's 1-1 draw with West Ham at Hill Dickinson Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 6.
Watch full-match highlights from West Ham's first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 6.
Everton manager David Moyes shares his takeaways from his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Nuno Espirito Santo's comments following his first match in charge of West Ham since taking over for Graham Potter.
Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville assess West Ham's performance in Nuno Espirito Santo's first match in charge of the Hammers against Everton.
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Everton and West Ham's gritty 1-1 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 6 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Jarrod Bowen to the rescue! West Ham's captain rockets his effort past Jordan Pickford to bring the Hammers level with Everton.
Everton strike first thanks to Michael Keane's picture-perfect header from a long way out to give the Toffees a 1-0 lead over the Hammers at Hill Dickinson Stadium.