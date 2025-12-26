 Skip navigation
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Syndication: The Record
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 17: Updates on George Kittle, Harold Fannin, Kyle Pitts

Top Clips

raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
nbc_nba_keyontelauri_251226_raw.jpg
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_morantjackson_251226_raw.jpg
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedTyler Fletcher

Tyler
Fletcher

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NEWCASTLE
Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United: Stout Red Devils soak up Magpies attack
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Ruben Amorim happy as depth, clean sheet, back four lead Manchester United to Boxing Day defeat of Newcastle
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Everton v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
How to watch Burnley vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier League
Mohamed Salah career goals, all-time records, stats, 2025-26 season video highlights
Chelsea FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-TOTTENHAM
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
December 26, 2025 06:03 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's win against Newcastle and discuss how Ruben Amorim's tactical decisions managed to unsettle Newcastle in an enduring victory at Old Trafford
nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
9:39
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
3:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
4:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
nbc_pl_munew_251226.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
3:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251226.jpg
1:26
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
3:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
0:50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251226.jpg
5:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
nbc_bwoa_iwobiint_251222.jpg
8:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
