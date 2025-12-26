Latest News
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's win against Newcastle and discuss how Ruben Amorim's tactical decisions managed to unsettle Newcastle in an enduring victory at Old Trafford
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's win against Newcastle and discuss how Ruben Amorim's tactical decisions managed to unsettle Newcastle in an enduring victory at Old Trafford
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim discusses his side's win over Newcastle that saw multiple academy products see the field in a hard-fought victory at Old Trafford.
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's "hugely disappointing" 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
Enjoy full-match highlights from Newcastle's visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in Matchweek 18.
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to short-handed Manchester United's narrow 1-0 victory against Newcastle at Old Trafford in Matchweek 18.
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
It's a wonderful hit from Patrick Dorgu as he times his first-time strike to perfection to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
Gary Neville shares his thoughts on Manchester United's decimated squad due to injury and AFCON, and explains why now is Ruben Amorim's time to shine as he tries to guide the Red Devils up the table.
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
Jakob Kraft and Jania Adams-Kraft share what supporting Newcastle means to them as they discuss their fandom stories from the Kansas City Fan Fest.
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
David Ornstein details the latest developments regarding Antoine Semenyo's future at Bournemouth as a eyebrow-raising release clause has a handful of Premier League teams interested in his services in January.