Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham react to Oliver Glasner's postgame comments where he criticized the Crystal Palace hierarchy for the way they've handled transfers.
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham react to Oliver Glasner's postgame comments where he criticized the Crystal Palace hierarchy for the way they've handled transfers.
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss Thomas Frank's ability to lead Tottenham Hotspur through a difficult time as his side continues to drop points.
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Manchester United's impressive performance in a 2-0 win against Manchester City in Matchweek 22.
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
The Generation xG crew analyzes Spurs' performance in a shocking 2-1 loss to West Ham at home in Matchweek 22.
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
Gary Cahill joins the Generation xG crew to take a closer look at how Manchester United were able to stifle Manchester City at Old Trafford over the weekend in Michael Carrick's first match in charge.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 22.
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
Cara Bank, Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham look back on a solid 90 minutes from Bournemouth being dismantled by a stunning stoppage-time equalizer by Charalampos Kostoulas.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 22 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
Teenager Charalampos Kostoulas equalizes in extra time with a brilliant overhead kick off the header assist from Jan Paul van Hecke, bringing Brighton level with Bournemouth 1-1.