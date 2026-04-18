Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi meets old pals Brighton & Hove Albion in a clash which will affect both ends of the table on Saturday.

WATCH — Spurs v Brighton

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com & Watch live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live updates, kickoff: 12:30pm ET kickoff

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Gallagher, Simons, Kolo Muani, Solanke

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Wieffer, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck

Spurs vs Brighton preview

De Zerbi led Brighton to their first ever European campaign before walking away from the club after the 2023-24 season. He now hopes to put a crimp in the Seagulls plans of a return while boosting Spurs back above the bottom three.

WATCH — Spurs v Brighton

Spurs are fighting for their Premier League lives and against a first-ever relegation. They sit two points back of safety with just six matches to go on their fixture list.

Brighton seek the rarefied air of European competition, two points back of sixth-place Chelsea and a just a point back of Brentford and Everton. The Seagulls will host Chelsea on Tuesday and boast better goal differential than the Bees and Toffees.

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Yves Bissouma (unspecified), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin).

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: James Milner (knock)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton prediction

De Zerbi’s familiarity with Brighton and what should be a lively home crowd could even the gap between the teams’ seasons. Spurs 1-1 Brighton.