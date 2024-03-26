 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside how Ian Eagle makes his iconic calls

March 26, 2024 04:09 PM
Announcer Ian Eagle joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how he calls the ending to games, balancing creativity and simplicity in announcing, and trusting his instincts.