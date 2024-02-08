 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 17 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500
Active Daytona 500 winners entering 2024 NASCAR season
2024 Paris Olympic Medals
2024 Paris Olympic, Paralympic medals unveiled with Eiffel Tower pieces
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers
Basketball Pickups: Larry Nance Jr. is back on the radar

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
nbc_golf_gggolfbestmoments_240207.jpg
Top moments from Good Good Desert Open
nbc_cbk_umassvsstbon_240207.jpg
MBB Highlights: St Bonaventure edges UMass at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 17 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500
Active Daytona 500 winners entering 2024 NASCAR season
2024 Paris Olympic Medals
2024 Paris Olympic, Paralympic medals unveiled with Eiffel Tower pieces
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers
Basketball Pickups: Larry Nance Jr. is back on the radar

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
nbc_golf_gggolfbestmoments_240207.jpg
Top moments from Good Good Desert Open
nbc_cbk_umassvsstbon_240207.jpg
MBB Highlights: St Bonaventure edges UMass at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets

February 8, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge welcomes Brad Spielberger to break down Super Bowl LVIII player props, outrageous Taylor Swift bets and other markets including leading receiver, MVP and more.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bteprops_240207.jpg
6:09
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
3:53
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
Now Playing
nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
5:23
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
4:40
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesblinemovementv2_240205.jpg
6:23
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefirstpropbets_240205.jpg
3:35
Lean heavily on 49ers scoring first in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240201.jpg
5:42
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
5:30
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
3:23
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
3:08
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
Now Playing